IT-security strategy and portfolio manager
2023-07-18
At Volvo Group Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
We are now expanding our team of service and process leaders, and it is a great opportunity for you to join us on this exciting journey. In this role you will be part of a global and diverse team within the Enterprise IT security department of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We believe that the key to our success is daring to challenge our current ways of working and having fun while doing it.
Role description:
We are currently hiring a strategy and portfolio manager for Enterprise IT security (EITS) reporting to Head of Cybersecurity management. In this role you will drive the development of Volvo group IT-security strategy and be responsible to oversee ongoing IT-security projects and portfolios and be the "air traffic control" making sure activities align to the IT-security strategy. The IT-security strategy will be developed in dialogues with stakeholders such as EITS, Volvo Digital & IT and Volvo group in alignment with risk strategy.
Develop an effective IT-security strategy for Volvo group based on input from key Volvo group stakeholders in line with overall risk strategy
Translate the IT-security strategy into a tactical roadmap with internal implementation partners
Lead the creation, operationalizing and monitoring of a professional IT-security portfolio management process, including governance, financial and progress tracking
Support EITS in the creation, operationalizing and monitoring of roadmaps for EITS services, products, and systems
Lead the IT-security cost process and reporting and present to stakeholders
Competencies
6+ years of documented operational, management, and leadership experience in information technology or IT-security roles
A huge interest in strategy and portfolio management
Ability to consistently execute against tight deadlines with incomplete or ambiguous information in rapidly changing environment
Good communication, presentation, and organizational skills
Ability to establish and maintain good relations and trust with your internal and external partners/stakeholders
Minimum experience and education
Bachelor or master's degree in information technology, information systems, engineering, a related field or equivalent work experience.
10+ years experience within IT operations, security & development and/or management
You know how to admit what you don't know, and how to ask the right people for help
You thrive working in complex environments with many internal and external stakeholders
andreas.crusell@volvo.com
