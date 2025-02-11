IT-Project Manager
Centio Consulting Group AB / Datajobb / Luleå Visa alla datajobb i Luleå
2025-02-11
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Centio Consulting Group AB i Luleå
, Skellefteå
, Arvidsjaur
, Umeå
, Kiruna
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an IT-project Manager to a client in Luleå.
This is a consulting assignment, which lasts to the end of the year with extension possible.
The position is full-time.
The assignment involves close collaboration with the client, which requires great flexibility and strong teamwork skills.
The Assignment
The clients current plant maintenance, procurement and partially finance application IFS8 is out of support, creating compliance and business contingency risk. The planned mini-mill in Luleå also require a plant maintenance application. In addition, there is a need to harmonize and improve maintenance operations in current production as well as set a common target for mini mills. The Plant Maintenance project has started with the aim of designing common processes based on best-practices and implement a new plant maintenance application in the Swedish mills. A key part of the challenge is to harmonize the data model, clean the current data to be migrated to the new solution. Another important dimension is the change management effort as the new processes and application will impact the daily work of a large number of persons within the organisation. The Plant Maintenance project is highly dependent on several other ongoing projects, most of them based on SAP S/4 HANA. The current plant maintenance application is IFS8. The new system will either be IFS Cloud or SAP S/4 HANA. The project has done the pre-study where the target business design has been developed. The next step will be the Design phase, planned to start latest April 1st continuing during 2025. When the Design phase is completed, the implementation of the first release will continue until 2027/2028. The project organization will consist of several roles , a System integrator, other suppliers and a few external resources. IT Project manager The project will be managed by a combination of a Business project manager and an IT project manager, where the Business project manager will be internal and overall responsible for the project management. The IT project manager will provide the competence and experience from similar projects.
Requirements (Mandatory)
Extensive knowledge and experience in project management and especially IT project management Extensive knowledge and proven skills in SAP S/4 HANA implementation projects from design to implementation English (project language, technical documentation language) Swedish (project working language) Furthermore they se that the right applicant is driving, proactive and has the ability to manage and create structure in complex environment with many dependencie
About Us
Centio's overarching goal is to be a consultancy firm that provides smart and sustainable solutions that positively contribute to societal development.
Our employees are offered conditions tailored to the individual. This means that working hours, workload, workplace, and professional development are adjusted as much as possible to meet the needs of each employee.
Among our team members, you'll find dedicated professionals passionate about societal development. We work in small teams where you can contribute your expertise while benefiting from the knowledge and experience of others.
For us, well-being and a healthy work-life balance are essential. That's why we have a zero-tolerance policy for stress and prioritize job satisfaction and health.
Read more about us at centio.se.
Please submit your CV in Swedish.
We look forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Centio Consulting Group AB
(org.nr 559153-2907), http://www.Centio.se Arbetsplats
Centio Kontakt
Maximilian Claesson maximilian.claesson@centio.se 079 102 06 39 Jobbnummer
9157316