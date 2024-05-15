IT Transition Specialist
AstraZeneca AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-05-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join our dynamic IT team as an IT Transition Specialist. In this role, you will perform acceptance into services and transition activities to ensure that services are delivered in accordance with Service Level Agreements and business requirements. You will play a key role in feeding into improvements to existing services, working closely with the cross-functional IT Service Managers or IT Application Leads. This is your chance to work inclusively in a diverse team to drive change and make a real difference!
What you'll do:
As an IT Transition Specialist, you will be responsible for managing a portfolio of projects towards acceptance into service and transition. You will work closely with the Service Design & Transition Managers, IT Service Management community across all IT functions as well as directly with business system owners. You will be accountable on projects for the acceptance to service process assuring compliance is maintained with the guidelines that regulate the AstraZeneca business, e.g SoX, Privacy, and GxP. You will also support key service processes, including Incident Management, Problem Management, Change Management, Knowledge Management and Release Management.
Essential Skills/Experience:
*
Experience leading change and projects within a customer facing environment.
*
Successful experience with Service Introduction processes.
*
Experience of Service Management and associated service provision and operational support.
*
Working knowledge of project management and change management processes.
*
Working knowledge of Knowledge, Incident and Request management processes.
*
Strong stakeholder management, communication and relationship building skills to a senior level.
*
Strong experience of application of policies, procedures, guidelines and risk management assessment within regulatory / governance environment.
*
Proven ability to work effectively in a matrix organization.
*
Relevant expertise of at least three of:
-Project Management, - Business Relationship Management, - Business Analysis, - IT Service Management, - IT Service Delivery Management, - plus basic experience of IT architecture or systems engineering or service delivery.
Desirable Skills/Experience:
*
Business Administration / Information Service Degree
*
ITIL training / service management accreditation
*
Technical skills, awareness and experience
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
At AstraZeneca, we dare to lead, applying our problem-solving mindset to identify and tackle opportunities across the whole enterprise. We enable AstraZeneca to perform at its peak by delivering world-class technology and data solutions. Our work unlocks the potential of science. We optimise and revolutionise AstraZeneca by maximising efficiencies and finding new ways to drive productivity. From automation to data simplification.
Are you ready to disrupt an industry and change lives? Join us at a crucial stage of our journey in becoming a digital and data-led enterprise. Make the impossible possible by building partnerships and ecosystems, creating new ways of working and driving scale and speed to deliver exponential growth. Apply now to be part of our journey!
We welcome your application no later than May 26th. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-199787". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Kontakt
AstraZeneca birgitta.nystrom@astrazeneca.com Jobbnummer
8682692