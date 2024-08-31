IT Test Manager to big bank in Stockholm!
Are you an experienced IT Test Manager with an eye for detail and a passion for quality assurance? We're looking for a driven individual to join a crucial Master Data Management project at one of largest financial group in the Nordic region! Apply today - we use ongoing selection due to startdate!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a IT Test Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality of the banks IT solutions by planning, coordinating, and leading test activities. You will be the key person synchronizing the work of various testers and ensuring that releases and tests are delivered according to set standards. With a strong focus on communication and strategy, you play a critical role in ensuring the project's success. You will work closely with the business side, handling both functional and non-functional requirements in a SAFE Agile environment.
You are offered
• An exciting role where you get the chance to grow and work with modern technologies as well as working at the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks.
• You'll get the opportunity to join a global team of experts, as well as increase your skills as a IT Test Manager.
• The opportunity to develop and advance in your career. As well as working at a global company which value a sustainable workplace, work-life balance with remote work and a diverse workplace.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career. This is a long term assignment at our client and you'll have an ongoing employment at Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In the role you will be the key point of contact, ensuring smooth communication between various teams.
• Plan and coordinate test activities to meet project goals.
• Manage resource allocation and communication within the test team.
• Ensure testing strategies align with Nordea's quality standards.
• Synchronize the work of testers across different business units.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science / InformationTechnology
• Minimun of 4 years of experience from working as a Test Manager
• ISTQB-Certified
• Knowledge in SAFe Agile principles
• Experience from automatic- and manual testing
• Fluent in English in both writing and speaking
• Has a Swedish citizenship or a valid long term work permit to start the position immediately.
In the recruitment process, we will assess both personality and logic tests, and it is also mandatory to provide a background check - Belastningsregistret.
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficent in Swedish
• Experience in Master Data Management
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Communicative
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
