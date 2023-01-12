IT Technician to GoVirtual
Our customer GoVirtual is now looking for an IT-technician to join their team and to be part of their expansion journey! Do you want to be part of an organization that believes in "work-life-balance" and that the way to success is to have fun at the same time? Then this position is definitely something for you. GoVirtual has an exciting development journey ahead of them and they want to share it all with you!
About GoVirtual
GoVirtual is a company who specializes within expertise regarding Supercomputers. They design and integrates supercomputers streamlined to accelerate people 's virtual development. Through well-built high performance computing they equip their clients with more data, less prototypes, and better problem-solving capacity. In other words, GoVirtual helps you compute to compete.
When a large number of integrated computers becomes a data cluster working great together -unimagined possibilities are exposed. It is the design, size and quality of the supercomputer that are setting the limits, and with the right product and competence the limits are few.
GoVirtual has over twenty years of experience from building hundreds of fluidly working supercomputers which has given them a great competence in the business of virtual reality. And now they are wanting you to join the ride!
About the position
In this position you will work with supporting both clients and the sales organization with technical support. You will be a part of a team with 3 other IT-technicians that work with supporting the organization and clients al over Sweden as well as Denmark, Norway, and Germany. Therefore, the position does not need to be situated in Gothenburg although that is desirable since the headquarter is based there. As an IT-technician at GoVirtual you are going to work both individual and with your team to support the clients in the best possible way. Your main responsibilities in this position will be the following:
• Configure and install HPC clusters
• Provide clients with support and assist in troubleshooting existing environments.
• Support the sales organization with technical expertise
Your background
To be successful in this position we believe that you have experience within Linux and that you are eager to learn new things. As a person you are flexible, curious and you like to be in a position where the next day is nothing like the day before. You have a willingness to share your thoughts and knowledge with your colleagues and believe that teamwork is the key to success. To succeed as an IT-technician we believe you are a self-driven and open minded individual with problem solving skills and a can-do attitude.
Required Competencies
• Drivers license
• Experience with Linux / Windows HPC Server.
• Verbal and written communication skills in English
Meritorious
• Competence in HPE / Huawei / Mellanox.
• Network Databases.
• Education in the IT area linked to HPC
• Verbal and written communication skills in Swedish
Why Adecco?
We at Adecco Professionals strive to be the obvious choice for our candidates, consultants, and clients. We partner with interesting and attractive companies in different industries. Through us you can continue to build your experience and competencies by working as a consultant on different assignments with our clients.
About application
If you are interested, or have any questions, please contact responsible recruiter Fredrika Holm at Fredrika.holm@adecco.se
. If email is not your thing, you can always apply using the "application" button above.
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact Adecco Candidate Support via info@adecco.se
.
Looking forward to receiving your application and taking the dialogue with you further!
