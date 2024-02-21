IT Technician First Line - IT Service Desk
2024-02-21
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
The IT Service Desk is part of Client and Service within Vattenfall IT. The IT Service Desk is divided into Front Office and IT Ticket Desk (first-line support), Back Office, User Administration AD and SAP (second-line support). The Service Desk is single point of contact for all incoming tickets (incidents and service requests) The employees within the IT Service Desk are also involved within supporting activities (Knowledge Management, Harmonization Process, User Guides, Quality Improvement Program etc.).
The IT Service Desk in Sweden is now looking for a new colleague to join the team in Solna.
Your main responsibilities as IT Technician First Line - IT Service Desk
Remote resolution of incidents regarding computers, software, printers, telephony, video conferencing and peripherals (communication with end-users, registering incidents, resolve or transfer incidents, incident coordination)
Request Fulfilment: Remote handling of service requests e.g. request for information, password resets, installation, moves, changes and disposals (IMACD) of computers, software, printers, telephony, videoconferencing and peripherals (communication with end-users, fulfil or transfer service requests, ticket coordination and planning of resources)
Work in accordance with the defined Service Level Agreements.
Exchange information and experiences within the team.
User Administration: Installation, move, add, change and disposal (IMACD) of user accounts, file shares, email accounts (managing user accounts / admin accounts / system accounts, managing file shares, managing email and functional accounts)
Participation within knowledge management, Quality Improvement Program, harmonization process, user guides and other initiatives
Qualifications
Your profile as IT Technician First Line
Experience as IT technician within client environment
Basic knowledge within Active Directory
Basic knowledge within Network connection / protocol
ITIL working processor
Proficiency in both Swedish and English is a must
To succeed in this role you need to be a solution-oriented person who enjoys working proactively to deliver the most effective solutions. Since you will be working as first line for our customer led service desk you need to be an effective communicator who can collaborate well with others, and aim to deliver good and reliable customer support. You also need to be able to be independent and organise and prioritise your work accordingly.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Additional Information
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Alan Meehan, +46702320506 or alan.meehan@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact recruiter Catalina Roa Rodriguez, catalina.roarodriguez@vattenfall.com
.
Fackliga representanter är Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). För att komma i kontakt med representanterna, ring Vattenfalls växel 08-739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than 4th of March. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our career's website.
Location: Solna
What do we offer?
A challenging and independent job in an informal, dynamic working environment. You can play a part in shaping the future of a company where the only constant is change. Besides being a challenging and inspiring place to work, we value a great work atmosphere! Everyone is really committed and we want to be the best in what we do. We offer good remuneration, attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional growth. You get the opportunity to create your own career within the company. Click here for further information.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
169 79 SOLNA
