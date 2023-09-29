IT Technician
Jollyroom etablerades år 2010 och är Nordens ledande barn- och babybutik på nätet. Vi befinner oss i stark tillväxt och är ett av de snabbaste växande bolagen inom e-handeln i Europa. Vi servar idag fler än 2 000 000 kunder och har allt för barnen mellan 0 till 12 år samt ett heltäckande sortiment för gravida. I vårt 75 000 kvm stora lager, med över 35 000 artiklar finner barnfamiljen både välkända och nya varumärken. Ett brett sortiment, en tillgänglig webbutik, snabba leveranser och kunnig kundservice är våra grundpelare som gör Jollyroom till det självklara valet i barnfamiljens vardag. I Göteborg ligger Campus Jollyroom, här finns ett stort nybyggt kontor, flera moderna lager, showroom för våra kunder samt gym och restaurang för våra medarbetare. Vi har även en fysisk butik i Stockholm, Kungens Kurva. Vår personalstyrka växer löpande och utgör i dagsläget 500 fantastiska medarbetare, 300 medarbetare arbetar på heltid och resterande på behovsbasis. Möjligheten till expansion och framgång har aldrig varit större. Efter att ha vunnit nr. 1 positionen på den Nordiska marknaden har vi nu påbörjat expansionen in i Europa. På sikt skall Jollyroom bli den ledande aktören inom barn- och baby på nätet i Europa. Vi skall ge europeiska konsumenter den bästa upplevelsen. Vi är med i matchen för att vinna.
We keep things simple, since simple solutions are usually the best!
We look for the second half of our dynamic IT technician duo to care for our technical infrastructure at Camp Jollyroom, Hisingen, Göteborg.
Your job is to ensure a stable and robust technical backbone and top class IT and maintenance service in the company.
If you're up for it let us know!
Here are some more details about the job:
You and your team are responsible for:
• Our IT infrastructure on site (warehouses, offices and store) and off site (offices and stores)
• IT and maintenance service to all our employees
• Infrastructure and security development
• IT installations
You report to the IT Operation & Service Manager and are a part of the IT operation and maintenance team that includes IT and automation technicians caring for all our infrastructure. The team is part of the IT organization collaborating closely with developer and product owners.
To succeed in the role:
• You will need a couple of years prior experience as a technician focused on networks &/or servers
• Love to bring the best possible service to the people
• Urge to always learn more
• Humble and ready to team up to solve challenges and tasks
If you also have a thing for color coordinated cables, then you're the perfect match.
Advantages of working with us:
• Be part of an exciting and expansive industry
• Become part of a wonderful and competent team!
• Great career opportunities, in 2022 we have filled more than 50% of all positions internally
• Great opportunities to influence the business, come up with own initiatives and take great responsibility
• Collective agreement for all employees
• Location near Gothenburg; 15 minutes by car to the city
• Brand new, fresh premises and offices, among other things, an own gym and sauna and eventually a restaurant. Campus Jollyroom in Sörred has grown over two years and is the Nordic region's largest e-commerce facility.
Set-up and practical information:
• Start: As soon as possible/ per agreement.
• Scope: Full-time, 40h/v with 6 months probationary period.
• Location: Gothenburg, Sörredsvägen 111.
• Contact & questions: Amanda Wallerstedt, questions via e-mail; amanda.wallerstedt@jollyroom.se
As part of ensuring high quality in our recruitment processes, we carry out tests, reference checks and background checks.
We are constantly working on recruitment, please be quick with your application.
