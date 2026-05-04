IT Technician
Cyber Instincts AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-04
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Cyber Instincts AB is a dynamic, resourceful and innovative IT and business consulting firm. We are an exclusive consulting firm with strong customer focus and a vibrant employee-centric culture. Customer success is an important goal for us, and we find that our biggest strength in achieving that goal is in our people. Hence, we genuinely strive to ensure all-round satisfaction for all our employees and valued clients. We care and do everything to make a positive difference for them.
We are currently seeking two IT Technicians to join our team. If you have a passion for technology, a knack for problem-solving, and thrive in a fast-paced consulting environment, we want to hear from you!
Job Description - IT Technician
As an IT Technician, you will serve as the first point of contact for technical issues across our client engagements. You will work closely with our consultants and clients to ensure that IT systems run smoothly, incidents are resolved efficiently, and end users are supported to the highest standard of service.
What you'll do
Provide first- and second-line IT support to end users via phone, email, and in person, ensuring timely and effective resolution of technical issues.
Install, configure, and maintain hardware, software, and peripherals including desktops, laptops, printers, and mobile devices.
Troubleshoot and resolve network, connectivity, and system issues across Windows and macOS environments.
Manage user accounts, access rights, and permissions using Active Directory and related tools.
Monitor and respond to helpdesk tickets, maintaining accurate records and meeting agreed SLAs.
Support onboarding and offboarding processes, including device setup and account provisioning.
Assist in the maintenance and patching of IT infrastructure to ensure security and compliance.
Monitor system and application event logs on a scheduled and ad hoc basis, identifying patterns, anomalies, or recurring errors that may require escalation or deeper investigation.
Support security incident reporting and escalation in line with internal procedures and client-specific requirements.
Document technical procedures, known issues, and solutions to build a shared knowledge base.
What you bring (must-haves)
Proven experience in an IT support or helpdesk role.
Solid knowledge of Windows 10/11, Linux and Microsoft 365 administration.
Familiarity with Active Directory, DNS, and DHCP.
Good computer networking skills (TCP/IP, LAN/WAN, VPN, etc).
Familiarity with ITSM platforms such as ServiceNow or Freshservice.
Familiarity/understanding of cloud platforms (e.g. AWS, Azure, GCP)
Ability to diagnose and resolve hardware and software faults independently.
Strong communication skills and a service-oriented, customer-first attitude.
Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.
Nice to have
Experience with macOS support and Apple device management (Jamf or similar).
Exposure to cloud platforms like Microsoft Azure or Intune (MDM/MAM).
Knowledge of cybersecurity best practices and GDPR awareness.
Relevant certifications such as CompTIA A+, Cisco, Network+, or Microsoft MD-102.
Experience supporting clients in a consulting or managed services environment.
Bring all of the above, and we'll offer you the following and more:
We provide an inclusive and open-minded culture, valuing diversity as a key element for organizational success. We offer competitive compensation and benefits, along with a range of opportunities to work on exciting projects in a dynamic global setting with world-class clients.
We are interviewing continuously, so it is recommended to send in your application in good time. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7647735-1980510". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cyber Instincts AB
(org.nr 559154-8135), https://careers.cyberinstincts.com
United Spaces Lindholmen (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9890721