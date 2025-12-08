IT Technical Support Specialist
2025-12-08
Securitas Group
Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. Guided by our values of integrity, vigilance, and helpfulness, we create sustainable value by assisting our clients in optimizing their operations and protecting what matters most - their people and assets.
Securitas is a knowledge leader in security, serving a wide range of customers across various industries and customer segments. Our protective services, developed in collaboration with our customers, are designed to incorporate a high degree of technology content. While manned guarding remains the cornerstone of Securitas, we continually evolve our offerings. With around 336 000 employees in 44 markets, our innovative, holistic approach with local and global expertise makes us a trusted business partner to many of the world's best-known companies.
Every solution you deliver helps colleagues work smarter and faster, making you a key player in our digital transformation - as an IT Technical Support Specialist, you'll be the backbone of our end-user services, ensuring they run smoothly and effectively. Built on Microsoft cloud technologies, these services are critical to our daily operations.
What will you do?
You'll provide a mix of:
On-site support to resolve issues quickly and personally.
Remote assistance using digital tools to deliver efficient and scalable solutions.
Why is this an important role for us?
Your work directly impacts employee productivity and satisfaction. By keeping our IT environment stable and user-friendly, you help create a workplace where technology empowers people. Group Functions IT supports our users at Securitas global headquarters in Stockholm and some of the most critical central business operations such as Finance, Legal and Treasury, while also enabling their digital transformation.
Your responsibilities
Support end users and deliver high quality IT support services to Securitas HQ.
Acting as a team specialist on end user services in Group functions IT team.
Handle ticket resolution through ServiceNow to ensure business continuity and high satisfaction for colleagues around the globe.
Support of critical events at Securitas HQ that have high requirements for speedy incident resolution.
Support service development and continuous improvement of end user services.
Collaborate with colleagues; work together with all IT service support functions and colleagues in group, division, and country IT organizations, to make sure that services are well maintained and that we continuously improve.
Contribute to end user satisfaction by delivering support with a positive attitude.
Your key deliverables
Participate as a key role in future end user service projects.
Support transformation projects in end user services domains.
Accountable for incident and change management process for end user services in group functions.
Provide knowledge, best practices on end user services and commonly used tools.
Provide expertise level knowledge on deployed end user services to group functions.
Requirements
Experience
6+ years of experience from IT, with 3+ years of supporting Office 365 and Microsoft cloud-based end user platforms.
Experience from working in IT Service Desks or IT Support area.
Good knowledge of incident management process.
Good understanding of technical constraints in a modern IT environment built on cloud services.
Experience from Service Delivery and ITSM process management.
Experience from working in a global environment.
Experience from working in tools like Azure DevOps.
Experience in working with ITSM tool (for example ServiceNow) is a plus.
Fluency in English.
Other
Strong verbal and written communication skills.
Ability to share knowledge and support colleagues.
Comfortable working in a highly collaborative environment, where regular physical and virtual meetings are an integral part of daily work.
Good understanding of technical constraints in a modern IT environment built on cloud services.
Working conditions
The role is open for candidates in Stockholm.
While some flexibility to work from home is available, we expect the majority of time to be spent in the office. Our team values close on-site collaboration, especially for this technical support role, which plays a central part in our daily operations.
What we offer
At Securitas we believe in doing the right thing and doing it well. For our customers and our employees. Our employees come from all walks of life and bring with them a multitude of talents and perspectives. We aim for diverse representation throughout the company, and we are committed to equal pay, safe working conditions, gender balance and an inclusive work environment with a wide range of skills and development opportunities.
Are you passionate about modern end-user technology and driven to improve the digital experience for employees? If you feel like you'd thrive in a hands-on environment and enjoy solving problems that make a real difference -apply! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Securitas Intelligent Services AB (org.nr 556655-4670), http://www.securitas.com
Securitas Kontakt
Karolina Czapor karolina.czapor@securitas.com
9634428