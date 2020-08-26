IT Technical Specialist - Telia Sverige AB - Elektronikjobb i Solna
IT Technical Specialist
Telia Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna
2020-08-26

Right now, we are looking for an experienced IT Solution Manager for our platform Rodod OSM / UIM. We are responsible for the applications that coordinates the order fulfillment functions required to complete a customer order.
I am Chris Chemnitz and I am leading the group Activation Common. We are a great bunch of people, and I am super proud of every member of our team.
Your next challenge?
As our new IT Solution Manager, you will be joining our great team Activation Common. The purpose of this role is to ensure efficient IT objects (systems, applications or platforms) that meet the business needs for information, functionality and usability while having a stable production that meets our security requirements.
Who are you?
We are on a journey and the goal is to take telecom to the next level, which means you must have an open mind and like changes.
Your personality:
Outgoing and like to collaborate and solve problems
Quality minded
Taking responsibility
Business driven.

Your experience:
You are used to working in versatile IT projects
Experience in IT management and IT security
Knowledge of ITIL/SAFe
Academic degree - or equivalent
Fluency in both written and spoken English.

Interested?
Hope this inspired you to apply and joining my team! For more information, please call me at +46 73 064 50 89 or connect with me on LinkedIn. The selection is ongoing, so do not hesitate to get in touch. Last application date is the 2020-09-11.
Welcome to Telia - Home to your next big opportunity!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-11
Adress
Telia Sverige AB
Stjärntorget 1
16991 Solna

Jobbnummer
5334650

