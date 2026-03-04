IT System Administrator
2026-03-04
Would you like to work in an international organization, together with dedicated colleagues who all share the same goal - to improve people's mobility?
Your Role
As an IT Support Engineer, you'll ensure that our local IT infrastructure (hardware, networks, applications and office/warehouse environments) functions efficiently and reliably for both local and remote users. You will apply your technical expertise and follow global IT best practices to optimize and support our operations. You will serve as the go-to person for IT related issues, working both independently and collaboratively, and will play a crucial role in supporting day-to-day IT operations as well as contributing to project execution.
Our patient care clinics make up a vast network, spread across multiple countries. You'll be based in Hagaplan/Solna Stockholm, while being part of our global IT ServiceDesk team. You 'll report to the IT Service Manager. Some of your tasks are:
Provide first-line support to users, both remotely and onsite
Deploy and maintain computer hardware, software, and peripheral devices
Execute system installations, tests, and integrations
Monitor and maintain system performance, reliability, and security
Maintain up-to-date technical documentation
Participate in local and global IT-related projects
Who You are
High school diploma
At least 1 year of experience as 1st line support or similar position
Excellent communications skills in English
It 's meritorious if you have knowledge in Jira, Azure and/or if you have any Nordic language skills
As a person, you are customer-focused, problem solver, collaborative and independent. You have good ability to handle IT-related issues both hands-on and remotely in a cross-functional team environment. To thrive in the company, it 's important that you are flexible and like to work in an international, fast-paced environment that is constantly changing.
What We Offer
At Embla Medical, our Icelandic roots inspire an inclusive culture of flat hierarchies, strong team spirit, and genuine collegiality. You will work with cutting-edge technology (Azure/Cloud). Your work will have a meaningful impact since you will help people globally to improve their mobility. We will also offer you:
30 vacation days per year
Wellness 3000 SEK/year
Access to Benifex - a large benefits portal
Opportunity to join a healthcare insurance
Occupational health care Previa
SEB occupational pension incl. counseling
Milage and allowance - receive compensation if it is an overnight stay
Employment Details
Full-time, start according to agreement, 6 months probationary period. Domestic or international travel is required in the role approximately 1-3 times per year.
Join us in our journey to improve people 's mobility!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Össur Nordic AB (org.nr 556483-4173)
Embla Medical
9777750