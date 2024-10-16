IT System Administrator
2024-10-16
Sharkmob is on an epic adventure and we want you to join us as we explore new territory in the realm of AAA online gaming. We are fortunate to work with things we are passionate about and we have the privilege of creating entertainment for others to enjoy. Now we are looking for an IT System Administrator to join us at our studio in Malmö, Sweden. You will join an IT team, a total of 11 people.At Sharkmob, we value teamwork, trust, motivation, and setting colleagues up for success, all of which are key to making great games and creating a healthy work environment. As a person, you are a responsible team player who takes ownership and drives work forward. You are good at time management and have high interpersonal skills.Reporting to the IT Lead, our new IT System Administrator will be responsible for maintaining, implementing, and developing IT infrastructure solutions. This will be done in collaboration with the wider IT team and key stakeholders. We are looking for a technical problem-solver with a wide area of expertise across Windows, Linux, and Mac within a fast-growing company. We believe in empowering our team to thrive by creating a work environment and processes that allow for ownership and freedom to define best-in-class IT solutions.
Responsibilities · Maintain, configure and optimize performance of our physical andvirtual IT servers and storage · Develop scripts and other automations to streamline new andexisting processes for efficiency · Manage our MDM solutions (Intune, Kandji) to deliver endpointpolicies, configurations and security updates · Work within our IDP platform (Okta) to add applications, maintainexisting workflows andimplement improvements · Monitoring, configuration and regular testing of the backupsolution, Veeam · Manage server room capacity to ensure adequate space, cooling,and power distribution for server equipment for growing studiorequirements · Document software, systems, procedures, and changescomprehensively using Confluence and Jira · Act as a technical escalation point for the IT Support Team,including knowledge-sharing as appropriate · Communicate and collaborate effectively with cross-functionalteams and key stakeholders · Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies andwork within IT Security best practices
Requirements · You have 2-3+ years of experience as an IT System Administrator. · You desire to take ownership, responsibility and accountability forIT systems implementations · You are a passionate, service-oriented team player with excellentorganizational and communication skills · Ability to adjust quickly to changing priorities andmake quick decisions with information on hand · Great understanding of Windows operating systems, PowerShell,AD, Microsoft 365, IAM, Slack · Good understanding of IT security best practices and networkingconcepts (Routing, DNS, DCHP, Firewalls, etc.)
Who we areSharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
We are currently working on one major project: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. Our first game Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership,creating great games, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage. Ersättning
