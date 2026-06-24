IT Support Technician the next step in your IT career
Aims Pharmakonsult AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aims Pharmakonsult AB i Stockholm
Are you looking to take the next step in your IT career and join a company where you can expand your technical expertise while making a real impact? Do you enjoy solving technical issues and delivering excellent customer service? If so, we would love to hear from you.
We are currently seeking an IT Support Technician to join a growing IT services company. This role offers the opportunity to gain exposure to a wide range of technologies and further develop your skills in a supportive and people-focused workplace.
About the Role
As an IT Support Technician, you will provide both first-line and second-line technical assistance. You will support customers through various channels, remote support tools and ticket management systems.
In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring that technical issues are resolved efficiently while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities
Troubleshoot hardware, software and operating system issues
Provide support for business applications and end-user devices
Manage user accounts, permissions and access rights
Perform password resets and administration within Active Directory
Configure and support computers, printers and peripheral devices
Handle incoming support requests, incidents and service tickets
Document solutions, update case records and follow up with users
Contribute to continuous improvements of support processes and documentation
Who We Are Looking For
To succeed in this position, you should have:
Around one year of experience working in IT support, service desk, help desk or a similar role
Solid knowledge of Microsoft Windows environments
Basic understanding of networking concepts such as TCP/IP, DNS and VPNs
Strong communication skills in English, both written and spoken
Confidence in supporting customers
A proactive and solution-focused mindset
A genuine interest in technology and continuous learning
It is considered an advantage if you also have:
Formal education in IT, computer science or a related field
Experience working with ticketing or case management systems
Knowledge of Microsoft 365 administration
Familiarity with remote support tools and ITIL-based support processes
What We Offer
Employment with a stable and well-established organization in the IT sector
Excellent opportunities for professional growth and career development
Ongoing training and mentorship from experienced IT specialists
Diverse and challenging tasks that keep your work engaging
A healthy work-life balance and a family-friendly company culture
Additional Information
Employment Type: Full-time
Start Date: According to agreement
Compensation: Competitive salary based on experience and qualifications
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the closing date. We therefore encourage interested candidates to apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24
E-post: pharmakonsult@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "IT Support Technician". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aims Pharmakonsult AB
(org.nr 559382-5622) Jobbnummer
9977828