IT Support Technician
Rasulson Consulting AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
The client is seeking an IT Support Technician to join their in-office team in Stockholm to help scale their support operations with the growth of the company. The client has a dynamic, globally distributed workforce that primarily uses Apple devices with a mix of Windows and Linux laptops and various mobile devices. A wide range of constantly evolving SaaS solutions are used to improve productivity and the IT Support Technician will be responsible for supporting employee IT needs to ensure they are contributing to the company's mission.
Working hours: 8am-5pm at the office in Stockholm.
Responsibilities:
Provide exceptional customer service to our global employees working from anywhere.
Be the representative for our IT Bars and other support channels.
Manage incoming requests and provide personal and remote support for hardware and software problems to fellow employees.
Maintain printers, meeting room technology, and other IT-related equipment in offices.
Administer and support Google Workspace, JAMF, and centralised user management (LDAP).
Collaborate closely with other teams to ensure alignment on a global scale within the IT Support department.
Continuously update support documentation.
Participate in the onboarding of new employees.
Support senior colleagues in the preparation and execution of vendor engagements.
Participate in on-call service.
Participate in some IT support improvement initiatives.
Required competence:
APPLE and GOOGLE experience is a must.
Experience with JIRA is a plus.
1-2 years of experience working in a helpdesk environment.
Experience in supporting macOS and Windows systems and a passion for providing personal, customer-focused support to solve technical problems.
Familiarity with client and software deployment solutions.
Some experience using Terminal.
Fluency in English, both verbal and written.
A growth mindset, curiosity, and the ability to learn quickly.
A patient approach to troubleshooting and the ability to find solutions to problems.
Strong teamwork skills and the ability to collaborate with team members and other locations.
Alignment with company values and the ability to embody them.
Self-motivation and the ability to work independently.
Dependability, a sense of urgency, and the ability to meet deadlines.
Strong communication and customer support skills and the ability to maintain a professional demeanor at all levels of the business.
The ability to follow and execute a development plan.
Flexibility and the willingness to adapt to fast-changing environments. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: saidobid@rasulson.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "https://rasulson.com/". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733), https://rasulson.com/
111 22 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7319266