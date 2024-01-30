IT Support Specialist till Sergel Kredittjänster
Creating opportunities for people and businesses
Sergel is a company with a culture where we care about each other, strengthen individuals through good insights, consideration, and great commitment. Together we work with clear ownership and shared responsibility towards our clients and colleagues to generate long-term and loyal business relationships. We always want to find new business opportunities, challenge the market, and become even more competitive. We also want to maintain a culture where our employees can grow together with the company and have fun with their colleagues along the way.
We are in the middle of an exciting journey aiming for further digitalization, increased efficiency and data driven development and decision support.
We are now looking for a dedicated IT Support Specialist to our Group IT team! Read more about the position below!
About the position
As an IT Support Specialist, you will be an important part of Group IT and deliver support and service towards internal users in the Nordics. You will belong to our department Group IT and report directly to Head of IT in Sweden. You will be a part of an ambitious and skilled IT team and the position is stationed in our Stockholm office. This position includes a big responsibility where you can develop and grow within IT.
The purpose of the role is to deliver and develop a high quality, and efficient Service Desk in a proactive way, according to Sergel Group 's strategy and Business Plan.
Main responsibilities
* Provide professional IT support to our internal users.
* Resolve and diagnose problems, incidents, and changes.
* Assist in daily IT Operations routines.
* Document processes, routines, changes etc.
* Install and configure hardware and software.
* Manage network and system issues.
* Improve and develop the Service Desk.
* Collaborate with other departments to ensure a smooth IT experience.
What do we offer?
In Sergel, you are offered an exciting and varied role in an interesting growing company. Our headquarter is located in central Stockholm in a beautiful and modern building.
In addition of an ongoing development in your position, we highlight your well-being as an employee. Being an employee in Sergel includes generous benefits such as Skandia's health insurance, CARE days (days off that you can take out during the year in addition to your vacation days), Benefit portal in Benify, Wellness and Make it fun committee that arranges activities, and occupational pension.
Who are we looking for?
To be successful in this position you need to be driven, a problem solver, independent, and with a high technical interest. You are very service minded, strong in your communications skills and comfortable with driving the technical dialogue towards our users on different levels in the organization. You enjoy a fast-paced international working environment where you need to continuously adapt to new circumstances.
You can work efficiently on your own and at the same time you value cross-border teamwork and cooperation. You have the courage to express your thoughts and ideas while also considering the views of those around you. Further on you have experience from working within IT-operations and work constructively under pressure even when you are facing challenges, and you learn from your mistakes.
Qualifications
* A couple of years' experience from working in IT System Support
* Excellent English and Swedish in both writing and speaking
* Technical experience. We would like for you to have experience or knowledge in of the following areas (but not necessarily all)
Applications: MS Office 365 applications, MS SharePoint, MS Teams
Client support: Windows 10, Trouble shooting, Remote assistance/Teamviewer, Hardware support.
Azure: Azure AD, Endpoint manager/Intune, Multi-factor authentication (MFA)
Windows server: Active directory, Group policies, DNS, Remote desktop
Networking: VPN, TCP/IP, Wireless, Printing
Application
The position is permanent, fulltime, and we wish you to start as soon as possible.
We are looking forward to hearing from you! Please send your application as soon as possible.
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact your future manager, Head of IT Sweden Niklas Ruus, niklas.ruus@sergel.com Ersättning
