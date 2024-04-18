IT Support Specialist
We are looking for an IT Support Specialist to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent IT Support Team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in ramping up our internal IT support to all users and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the Role
The IT Support team serve thousands of end-users. They are primarily responsible for providing technical support and assistance to end-users within the organization's office IT environment. This role requires a strong focus on resolving hardware and software issues, installing and configuring equipment, and ensuring that users have optimal IT equipment to perform their jobs effectively.
The person we are looking for are service minded, has the skills and personality to handle a wide range of IT issues and high self-leadership qualities. As the tasks are varied and based on prioritization, it is important that you can easily switch focus between different tasks. You are also a person who is driven by working in a team and sees the benefits of sharing knowledge and experience.
About the Team
You will primarily be working together with the local team in Skellefteå, but you will also have IT-Support colleagues in other locations in Sweden as well as globally.
Key Responsibilities
Handling service requests and incidents through our ticketing software
Troubleshooting, both remote and in person
Providing hardware and guidance in connection with onboarding of new colleagues
Administering IT office equipment such as TVs, printers, AV solutions, phones, computers, etc
Managing Office 365 and backup systems of internal data
Skills & Requirements
Experience in working with M365/Entra (Azure) or similar solutions
An educational background in IT or other relevant educational backgrounds
ITSM knowledge and experience
1-5 years of experience working within technical support
Fluent in English
Drivers licence B
Bonus Points for
Knowledge in AV equipment such as Logitech and/or Creston
Knowledge in PowerShell
Experience in Atlassian
Experience from a multi-cultural environment
