IT Support Specialist - The Netherlands
2023-06-02
We are now looking for an IT Support Specialist to strengthen our IT Support team and head up our office in Rotterdam. We think that you have previous experience in IT support and are excited by the thought of working in a fully international, remote team!
ABOUT THE ROLE
In this role as an IT Support Specialist, your will spend your time between on-site support (approx. 50% of your time) at our offices in The Netherlands (3 different locations) and global support handled digitally through our ticketsystem. The ticketsystem is supporting HMS on a global scale, you will be helping users from Melbourne in Australia to Beijing, to Halmstad, to Chicago and everyone in between.
For this role, you will have Johan Knutsson (Head of IT support) as your manager. Johan is based in Sweden, Halmstad, at HMS HQ, and manages this global team of support specialists throughout the world!
We estimate travel for this role to be approx.. 1 day a week (within the Netherlands), with a few international trips to Sweden on a yearly basis.
ABOUT YOU
We think that you have a few years of experience of working with IT support and are excited about the opportunity to support our offices globally. You are a strong team player but are also happy working independently since your team will be spread out across the world. This is a dynamic role, and we believe that you enjoy a fast-changing environment.
To thrive in this role, you are comfortable with Microsoft Active Directory, Azure Active Directory and Microsoft 365 Admin center. And of course, a passion for IT is a must!
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT AND THE APPLICATION
If you want to know more about the role, please contact recruiting manager Johan Knutsson, jokn@hms.se
. If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact HR Manager Louise Odin, Loo@hms.se
.
