IT Support
markley Konsult AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-22
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Job Description
We are looking for an IT Support to join a growing technical team in Gothenburg. The role focuses on providing day-to-day technical support and ensuring stable operation of IT systems and services.
You will work closely with internal teams and external partners to troubleshoot issues, monitor systems, and support continuous service improvement.
Key Responsibilities
Provide first-line IT support to users and systems
Monitor system status and respond to incidents
Troubleshoot issues related to applications, systems, and networks
Coordinate with internal teams and external vendors
Maintain documentation and support knowledge base
Assist with system operation and maintenance
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience)
Basic knowledge of Linux or Windows systems
Understanding of networking fundamentals (TCP/IP, DNS, etc.)
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Ability to work in an international environment
Good communication skills in English
Preferred Qualifications
Experience in IT support or technical support roles
Strong interest in IT operations and service management
Basic understanding of IT systems, networks, or cloud environments is a plus
Previous work experience (including internships) is a plus
Experience working with or coordinating Chinese vendors/suppliers is a plus
Good problem-solving skills and willingness to learn
Strong communication skills in English
What We Offer
A supportive and learning-oriented work environment
Opportunity to gain hands-on experience in IT operations within the automotive and connected vehicle domain
Career development path towards Incident Manager or other IT roles
Competitive salary and benefits in accordance with Swedish standards
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04
E-post: info@markley.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare markley Konsult AB
(org.nr 559439-7043) Arbetsplats
Uni3 Jobbnummer
9870761