IT Specialist/Coordinator

Right Values Consultants Group AB / Datajobb / Sollentuna
2023-12-12


Job Description:
We are looking to hire a dynamic IT coordinator to join our company. In this role, you'll be responsible for installations and upgrades on our company's computers, tablets, and smartphones. You will also provide our staff with training on using hardware, software, and cloud-based services.
To ensure success as an IT coordinator, you should display the strong technical aptitude needed to help staff solve their technical issues as quickly as possible. Ultimately, an outstanding IT coordinator should be able to thrive in the rapidly changing industry of information technology.
Responsibilities:
Managing and maintaining a company's technological equipment, such as computers, tablets, and smartphones.
Ensuring that company devices interconnect with file servers, email servers, and financial systems seamlessly.
Installing, upgrading, and managing software and hardware on company devices.
Managing all software licensing.
Keeping an inventory of all company electronic assets.
Providing staff with training on how to use hardware, software, and cloud-based services.
Creating instructions for program installation sequences.
Performing backups and restoring lost data as needed.
Evaluating and recommending software purchases to the IT manager.

