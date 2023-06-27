IT Sourcing Manager till Alleima
Alleima Emea AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Sandviken Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Sandviken
2023-06-27
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alleima Emea AB i Sandviken
, Hallstahammar
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Alleima, we're more than a leading steel company - we're a global community of innovators, tirelessly working together to transform industries and redefine the future of materials technology. Every step we take towards a more sustainable future is fuelled by our shared ambition and a deep-seated commitment to progress.
In this exiting role as IT Sourcing Manager, you will be responsible to partner with IT, senior leadership, and other stakeholders to develop and execute on the IT Sourcing strategy. You will be part of a relatively new team that mainly consist of senior specialists, since we are a new organization, we are currently working to towards a more strategic position, acting as trusted advisors and together with our business lead and drive sourcing cases. If you are looking for an opportunity to apply your skills and knowledge, and at the same time contribute to developing the IT Procurement organization, this role might just be the perfect fit for you!
Your role
We are looking for an IT Sourcing Manager to further strengthen our team, for this position you can either work from Stockholm or Sandviken. We offer flexible work between the office and the comfort of your home. In this role you will have a central position with contacts in the entire IT organization at Alleima. The role offers many opportunities to collaborate with both the IT function and our business both in Sweden and internationally. Some of the tasks you will be responsible for is.
• Lead and drive sourcing cases and ensuring contracts with terms and conditions in line with business needs and objectives.
• Manage contracts and suppliers through their lifecycle, including collaboration with software asset management.
• Support development and implementation of strategic approaches for how to over time
• In collaboration with the IT and procurement organization, define, implement, and follow up on category strategies.
• Create, negotiateand implement contract (Contract management). Support and measure use of and compliance with contracts overall, contract maintenance.
• Contribute to the continuous improvement of the function and share best practices.
We believe in the importance of fostering good and sustainable relationships with our stakeholders and suppliers, by being a good listener and communicate clearly, we believe you will succeed in this role.
Your Profile
For this role we believe you have a degree in finance, IT or similar together with a few years of experience working as a sourcing manager combined with an interest in IT. It 's also possible you work in an IT function today and have a few years' experience from working with projects where you had close collaborations with sourcing or procurement.
With Alleima being a global organization, you might have stakeholders in multiple countries, it is important you are good communicator and that you feel comfortable communicating in English on a daily basis. If you speak and write Swedish this will be considered a strong advantage.
We consider each individuals personal attributes important, besides being an excellent listener with strong communication skills we believe that structure and a curious mind will help you to establish trust and foster good relationships with your stakeholders. We encourage you to share your ideas,and take lead on activities you identified will help our team to become better, together.
What you can expect from us
When you join us, you become part of our legacy. We are not just on a journey to transform industries; we are committed to creating a future where every idea, every innovation, and every individual counts. We are proud of where we've come from but are even more excited about where we are heading. At Alleima, every role matters, every voice is valued, and every team member plays a vital part in the story we are writing together.
Additional information
If you are interested in the position and wish to know more, please don't hesitate to reach out.
Helena Beatty, Recruiting Manager, +46 70 973 52 95
Questions about the recruitment process? Please reach out to:
Angelica From, Talent Acquisition Manager, +46 72 142 68 78
Last day of application will be 7th of July with planned interviews from the following week.
Union representatives
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, +46 70 651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, +46 70 314 24 43
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, +46 70 307 30 48
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customer's needs and thus achieve our business goals, is a better way to describe our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
With a clear direction for our journey ahead, utilizing our position as a technology leader, progressive customer partner, and sustainability driver, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry.
Are you ready to take on this challenge together with us? Join us on our journey! www.alleima.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alleima Emea AB
(org.nr 556734-2026)
Storgatan 2 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Alleima AB Jobbnummer
7916403