2023-05-17
Akkodis is looking for experienced IT Solutions Engineers to join our team!
As an IT Solutions Engineer, you will be responsible for integrating and configuring products/solutions, validating them in different network environments, managing SW and equipment, handling cases for incidents and support requests, troubleshooting and documenting systems, proposing improvements, participating in local and global improvement initiatives, leading knowledge sharing locally, driving activities for solutions and tools development, and acting as a mentor to others.
Your main responsibilities:
• Integration and configuration of products/solutions
• Validation of products/solutions in different network environments
• SW Management (licensing, Upgrade, Back-up) and Equipment Management (HW assets in admin systems, utilization)
• Case handling for incidents and support requests
• De-commissioning of Out-of-Service equipment
• General trouble-shooting and administration/documenting of systems
• Propose improvements to enhance stable operations
• Participate in local and global improvement initiatives
• Lead knowledge sharing locally
• Drive activities for solutions and tools development
• Act as a mentor to others
About you
We are looking for you with a Bachelor 's degree in Computer Science or a related field and a minimum of 3 years of experience in IT solutions engineering. You should have a strong understanding of software and hardware management, excellent problem-solving skills, ability to work well under pressure and in a team environment, and excellent communication and documentation skills
Requirements:
• Bachelor 's degree in Computer Science or related field
• Minimum of 3 years of experience in IT solutions engineering
• Strong understanding of software and hardware management
• Excellent problem-solving skills
• Ability to work well under pressure and in a team environment
• Excellent communication and documentation skills
Sounds interesting? Apply by link! If you have any questions contact Business Manager Ulrika Hedman 0737872265 ulrika.hedman@akkodisgroup.com
We have made our media choice for recruitment, so we don 't need contact with advertisers or sellers of other recruitment or consultant services.
About Akkodis
We are constantly striving to support our customers and consultants to become successful. As a consultant, you are our top priority and when you need us, we will be there for you. We will include you in our business and to our customers. You are our most important asset and for us to stay ahead you will take an active part in our business development and our offers to the market.
By becoming our colleague, your daily life as a consultant will be shifting with different assignments and projects in a variety of industries, systems and environments. Your experience will increase as well as your social and professional network. As a consultant, you are covered by collective agreements, insurance, occupational healthcare, healthcare and discounts on gym memberships. We believe in connecting with people so having regularly social activities is key for us.
Akkodis delivers a wide range of services and competencies within IT and Engineering. Our services are characterized by speed, simplicity, and quality. Akkodis is represented in the United States, Canada, Europe with over 100 offices and with more than 50,000 colleagues on assignments each day. Ersättning
