IT Solution Expert - First Level Support for Siemens FS
2022-12-14
We are looking for a support specialist who are determined, ambitious and loves to celebrate success together with their team!
Are you the one that we are looking for?
Information about the position
Professionals Nord, in collaboration with Siemens Financial Services, is looking for a support specialist. You will be employed by Professionals Nord but work at SFS. The contract will initially be for one year, and there are big opportunities for a long-term employment.
The office is located in Solna. During your introduction it is important that you are on site, but further on there is possible to work remotely up to 50%.
In Siemens Financial Services (SFS), the Cross-Application Support Team (CAS) is a virtual function situated in Sweden and the UK, which proactively supports within the Commercial Finance area of SFS.
The CAS team supports various global services in being the initial point of contact for the business, receiving incident, change and service requests. Creation and maintenance of procedures, application and system documentation including provision of evidence for compliance, user management or other purposes are also an important part of the daily work.
Work tasks
* Ensure quality of information for created incidents, change requests or service requests, for example with regards to affected systems or priority, and take corrective measures if necessary
* For all supported services, investigate, diagnose, and provide prompt response to requestors if the problem can be resolved directly, or quickly forward IT incidents to the respective experts
* Use and contribute to our known error database, problem database and configuration management database
* Build the bridge between the business, our business analysts (2nd level support) and various external suppliers
* Keep the end users and colleagues updated through appropriate, efficient, and always professional and courteous communication to ensure that customer expectations are set and met
* Coordinate and support specific IT Services, e.g., authorization and role management, data management and process monitoring
* Provide proactive maintenance and support in conjunction with the systems teams. Handle incidents and service requests as well as perform application monitoring and reporting
* Provide basic hardware support (e.g., configuration of mobile phones and new laptops)
We are looking for
2+ years of experience in a support role, preferably in a financial services company.
Experience in standard processes (ITIL), implemented in an IT service management tool (e.g., ServiceNow). Business-fluent Swedish and English language skills (speaking and writing). You can communicate with multiple stakeholders with different domain knowledge and are aware of regulatory and audit requirements
In addition to this, it is important that you are customer oriented and self-motivated. You have an analytical mindset and always makes decisions with quality and results in mind. Furthermore, you have a team player mentality and loves to celebrate with your team!
START: 1st of February
EMPLOYMENT: Full-time
CITY: Solna
SELECTION: Ongoing
CONTACT: Moa Lindgren
