IT Site Specialist
NG Nordic Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Kumla Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Kumla
2026-03-14
, Hallsberg
, Örebro
, Askersund
, Laxå
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NG Nordic Sweden AB i Kumla
, Gävle
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige
NG Nordic is a leading Nordic provider of circular solutions and environmental services. By transforming waste into valuable resources and removing hazardous substances from circulation, we are avoiding emissions, protecting natural ecosystems and scaling access to circular materials. NG Nordic is a vital part of the Nordic industrial infrastructure, generating EUR 1,3 billion in revenue with a team of about 3,400 employees and 90 sites.
Join the Team Driving Sustainable Innovation
We are searching for a proactive and detail-oriented IT professional who has a service attitude and is passionate about utilizing technology to create positive change. As a member of our team, you will be the key IT contact in one of our major sites (Kumla) , play a crucial role in maintaining seamless IT operations, advancing sustainability initiatives, and supporting our mission to innovate within the circular economy.
Your Role as Kumla IT Site Specialist
We are seeking an IT Operations Specialist to ensure efficient IT delivery and support across our organization. The role is based in Kumla - Sweden, and there you will be the key IT Specialist responsible for keeping our IT environment manageable, providing colleagues with necessary access and information, assigning software licenses, and overseeing processes from onboarding to offboarding, as well as making security and access adjustments. Your efforts will help to ensure that all IT functions are operating smoothly and efficiently without interruptions.
Main Responsibilities
• You represent our IT organization in Kumla towards our internal customers and suppliers
• Promote structure and order in daily IT operations at the group level
• Handle and resolve support requests related to access control, IT orders, administration and other general IT operations
• Monitor our IT support queue and work to eliminate any backlog
• Collaborate closely with your manager and colleagues in Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Denmark
• Interfacing with our Service providers in order to minimize downtime
• Apply and expand your expertise in Azure and other modern cloud platforms
• Order IT Hardware and Software
Our Expectations
You do not need to be a senior IT professional, but prior experience in IT is essential. Whether you have worked at an IT helpdesk, served as an IT admin, a network installer, or you have always been the go-to person for IT solutions in your organisation, your understanding of system integration and your drive to create order in complex IT environments, is highly valued.
Qualifications and Skills
• IT education ranging from IT certificates to a bachelor's degree
• CCNA, CCNP, ITIL, ITSM qualification valued, but not mandatory
• Experience in operational IT roles such as helpdesk, support, or network management roles
• Knowledge of Microsoft's infrastructure stack, including Azure, InTune, etc
• Ability to work methodically and manage multiple tasks simultaneously
• Answering questions and support requests
• Advanced proficiency in Microsoft 365 tools, especially PowerPoint, Excel, Teams, and SharePoint
• Experience with project management tools such as Azure DevOps, Jira, or similar platforms
• OT experience is an advantage
• Capacity to perform under pressure and meet deadlines
• Team-player
• Strong communication skills in English and Swedish, both spoken and written.
• Service-oriented attitude and a willingness to assist others
• Sense of problem ownership
• Sense of responsibility - You will need to "own" the local IT environment
• Professional pride with a commitment to delivering the best IT solutions and ensuring tasks are completed successfully
Shape a Sustainable Digital Future
Join NG Nordic and become part of a team dedicated to shaping the future of digital sustainability and innovation. Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and the last day to apply is 2026-03-31.
We cooperate with several unions. For questions regarding employment terms or union-related matters, please contact us at +46 19 30 51 00, where you can be directed to your union representative or the relevant organization (Unionen, Ledarna, Sveriges Ingenjörer, IF Metall).
We want our recruitment process to be fair and inclusive. That's why we don't ask for pictures or long application letters. Instead, we use screening questions to ensure comparable applications. We do, however, ask for gender information to help us ensure a good gender balance in the recruitment process. Ersättning
Fast månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NG Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 556129-9537) Kontakt
Manager Group IT Operations
Olaf Prijt olaf.prijt@ngnordic.com Jobbnummer
9797949