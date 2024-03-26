IT Services Manager
At Keystone, we rely on our IT systems to power our business and help customers worldwide. As we continue to grow and expand, we seek a highly skilled IT Services Manager to lead our IT operations and drive our technological advancements.
The ideal candidate has extensive knowledge of operating a complex and diverse IT infrastructure, experience as a leader, and advanced industry knowledge to keep us on the cutting edge. The IT manager will have an immediate impact on the day-to-day efficiency of our operations and a long-term impact on our overall growth.
We seek a candidate to lead and oversee our strategic initiative to consolidate and optimise IT services across our organization, following our growth through organic and M&A activities. Our organisation operates in a hybrid model, with flexible activity-based hubs in multiple European locations and a remote workforce elsewhere.
The role will be based from our Stockholm hub and will require travel between other Keystone locations in Europe.
Responsibilities
Team Leadership
• Build and lead a cross-functional, multi-location team of IT services professionals.
• Foster a collaborative and innovative team culture, ensuring team members align with the strategic IT vision.
Strategic Planning
• Develop and execute a comprehensive strategy for centralised IT services from various smaller companies into a unified and efficient IT ecosystem.
• Collaborate with executive leadership to align IT centralisation efforts with overall business objectives.
Technology Integration
• Integrate and standardize diverse IT systems and platforms across the organization.
• Implement best practices for data security, system scalability, and performance optimization.
Project Management
• Develop and implement change management strategies to minimize disruptions and ensure a smooth transition for end-users.
• Lead and manage the end-to-end process of delivering IT services, ensuring timely and efficient implementation.
• Establish project timelines, milestones, and key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of initiatives.
Budget and Vendor Management
• Agree and manage an IT services budget across cloud, hardware, software, telecoms and infosec categories.
• Evaluate and negotiate contracts with external vendors and service providers
• Ensure vendor relationships are optimized to meet the organisation's goals and standards.
Performance Monitoring and Reporting
• Establish monitoring mechanisms to track the performance and effectiveness of IT services.
• Prepare regular reports for executive leadership, highlighting key achievements, challenges, and areas for improvement.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in information technology, Computer Science, or a related field; Master's degree preferred.
• Proven experience (at least 5 years) in IT leadership roles, within a diverse organizational environment.
• Strong project management skills and experience leading large-scale IT initiatives.
• In-depth knowledge of IT infrastructure, systems integration, and emerging technologies.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and collaborate at all levels of the organization.
• Relevant certifications (e.g., ITIL, PMP, CISSP) are a plus.
If you are a dynamic leader with a passion for transforming IT landscapes and driving organizational efficiency, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity to shape the future of our IT services.
About the team
The tech team works as an in-house tech department, based out in Stockholm. The responsibilities of the team encompass developing technical platforms and solutions to lay the ground for the rest of the business at Keystone Education Group. We are a rapidly growing company that is now looking for new talents to strengthen our team. Read more about us here: https://www.keg.com/
Do you want to join our family? Please send us your application by hitting the button "Apply here!". We are looking for someone who can start as soon as possible in our Stockholm office.
Keystone is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment for all employees. Ersättning
