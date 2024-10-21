It Service Technician To Systra
2024-10-21
Do you want to work at one of the world's largest consulting companies in infrastructure? Would you like to work in a dynamic and collaborative environment where we support each other, share our expertise, and have fun together? We are now looking for someone who is ready to take the next step and contribute with their IT skills in the role of IT Service Technician with us at SYSTRA!
Missions/Main Duties
As an IT Service technician, you will be the initial point of contact for all IT-related issues and requests. Your primary responsibility will be to provide technical support to end users, ensuring timely resolution of issues and maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction. You will be part of the Nordic IS & Digital department and report to the IT Service Manager.
Key Responsibilities:
Technical Support: Provide technical support for hardware, software, office related services and network issues, troubleshooting and resolving problems efficiently.
Incident Management: Log and manage incidents and service requests in the IT service management system, ensuring accurate documentation and timely resolution.
Onboarding and offboarding: Work with onboarding and offboarding IT services such as computer and telephone delivery, permission control as well as the returnal of equipment's.
User Assistance: Assist end users with IT-related queries, providing guidance and support for various applications and systems.
System Monitoring: Monitor IT systems and infrastructure to identify and address potential issues before they impact end users.
Escalation: Escalate complex issues to second-line support or other relevant teams as necessary, ensuring thorough documentation and communication.
Customer Service: Maintain a high level of customer service, ensuring that end users are kept informed of progress and resolution times.
Knowledge Base Maintenance: Contribute to the creation and maintenance of a knowledge base, documenting common issues and solutions to improve efficiency.
Follow company process and procedures: Follow and adapt to all corporate and regional processes and procedures.
Profile/Skills
As a professional, you enjoy achieving good results through collaboration, driving improvements, and are energized by working right in the middle of the action. You take initiative to ensure successful delivery and work collaboratively with the team and stakeholders to address uncertainties. You gain motivation from the variety of tasks within your responsibility.
Qualifications:
Education: High school diploma or equivalent; an associate degree or technical certification in IT is a plus.
Experience: 3-7 years' experience with IT Service management.
Technical Skills: Basic knowledge of end client's hardware, operating systems (Windows), authentication, general license management, application delivery, knowledge in cloud solutions and especially Microsoft 365, familiar with helpdesk (ITSM) tool.
Language: Professional proficiency in spoken and written English, as well as the ability to communicate verbally in Swedish.
Incident and Problem Management: Understand ITSM and especially incident, request and problem management.
Problem-Solving: Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills, with the ability to diagnose and resolve technical issues.
Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical users.
Customer Focus: A customer-oriented attitude with a commitment to providing excellent service.
Team Player: Ability to work effectively as part of a team, as well as independently when required.
Adaptability: Willingness to learn and adapt to new technologies and processes.
What can we offer you?
SYSTRA develops innovative solutions for sustainable travel. You will be part of an organization that takes responsibility for the environment, the projects, and the employees. We offer services in transportation, urban development, and infrastructure.
In Nordics, we are about 1100 employees, located in Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Our work environment is characterized by ambition, competence, and collaboration. At SYSTRA, both experienced and junior employees work together, and we promote a high level of knowledge and experience exchange, both within and across technical fields.
We strive to be a workplace where all employees feel good and thrive - where you can maintain a healthy work-life balance. You can read more about what it's like to work at SYSTRA on our website that is linked in this job-ad.
Location and additional information
This is a permanent, full-time position with a start date according to agreement. The position is based at our office in Gothenburg. In Nordic we have 27 offices and travel may be required for the role a couple of times per year.
Contact Information
Do you have questions about the position? Contact us at:
Ioan Constantinescu, IT Architectural and Tech lead Nordics iconstantinescu1@systra.com
Torbjörn Larsson, Digital Business Partner tlarsson@systra.com
Johanna Ekman, Recruitment Partner SYSTRA jekman@systra.com
Application
Selection may take place on an ongoing basis, so we warmly welcome your application today. As part of our selection process, we use psychometric tests to ensure an accurate and unbiased recruitment.
For the recruitment process, SYSTRA has carefully considered recruitment channels and marketing strategies. Therefore, we firmly decline contact with media salespeople, recruitment websites, or similar services.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556540-0677), https://www.systra.com/sweden/
412 63 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
