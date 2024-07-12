IT Service Owner
2024-07-12
Scania, as a brand in the Traton Group, is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. Scania also has the lead in the Traton Group securing IT's modular system across all brands. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
We are seeking an experienced and motivated IT Service Owner to join our team on our journey towards Zero Trust. In this critical role, you will manage and optimize our Scania Network IT services, ensuring they meet business needs and deliver maximum value. As we strive for best-in-class network stability, visibility, and automation, your strategic thinking, strong leadership skills, and deep understanding of IT service management principles will be essential. Extensive knowledge of Cisco products is also important for this position. Join us and help shape the future of our network infrastructure.
Your role as IT Service Owner
• Define and manage the vision, strategy, and roadmap for IT Network services.
• Ensure that our IT Network services align with business objectives and deliver expected outcomes.
• Collaborate with stakeholders, including Product Owners, Architects, and Line Managers, to understand enterprise requirements and translate them into service features and enhancements.
• Oversee the entire lifecycle of our IT services, from design and implementation to ongoing maintenance and improvement, making adjustments as necessary.
• Manage service performance to ensure high availability, reliability, and scalability.
• Participate in incident and problem management efforts, including root cause analysis and the implementation of corrective actions and processes.
• Develop and maintain service-level agreements (SLAs) and key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure service performance and drive continuous improvement with our Managed Service partners.
• Coordinate with cross-functional teams, including IT operations, development, and support, to ensure seamless service delivery.
• Stay current with industry trends and best practices, incorporating them into service management processes in collaboration with our Product Owners, Managers, and Solution Architects.
Your profile
A Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or equivalent experience is required, along with experience in IT Service Management or a similar role. Strong knowledge of ITIL or other IT service management frameworks is essential, as is a proven track record of managing complex IT services in a dynamic business environment. Solid leadership and communication skills, along with the ability to work collaboratively with diverse teams and stakeholders across multiple organizational and geographical areas within the company, are crucial. Additionally, very good problem-solving skills and a proactive approach to addressing issues are needed. The ability to listen and learn is important, as is expertise in Cisco Networking.
