IT Service Manager Integration and Data Analytics to Mycronic
2024-02-02
Mycronic is a global high-tech company whose innovative solutions have been advancing electronics technology for over 40 years. Today we continue to grow and serve customers in an expanding variety of industries. What we do impacts the future of technology, and in turn, the way we live our lives tomorrow.
We're looking for people to join our talented, motivated and friendly team on the cutting-edge. Here, in an open, collaborative and flexible environment, you'll work alongside leading industry experts and take on challenging projects that bring tomorrow's electronics to life.
About the position
Due to beneficial development and positive organizational changes we are now recruiting for a new open position as IT Service Manager Integration and Data Analytics to Mycronic. In this position you will be responsible for overseeing the planning, delivery, and continuous improvement of the IT services in scope Integration and Data Analytics within Mycronic Group. This role plays a crucial part in ensuring that IT services align with business goals, meet user needs, and are operated efficiently. You will report to Head of Common IT Services .
Key responsibilities
Develop and implement an integration and data analytics strategy aligned with organizational goals.
Oversee the end-to-end delivery of integration and data analytics services, ensuring high-quality and timely delivery of insights.
Oversee the design and implementation of integration solutions, ensuring compatibility and seamless communication between different systems.
Establish and maintain documentation service configurations.
Work closely with service managers, IT teams, and business stakeholders to understand service requirements and ensure integrated solutions align with business objectives.
Stay informed about emerging technologies and industry best practices related to the service scope.
Implement and oversee testing processes to validate the reliability and accuracy of integrated systems and data quality.
Define and monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) for services in scope.
Facilitate training programs to enhance the skills of the service stakeholders such as application and data owners.
Identify and mitigate risks associated with integration and data analytics projects.
Who you are and what you will need to succeed
Mycronic is on a strong growth journey and in this position you will be important and central to us. In order to succeed well as our new IT Service Manager Integration and Data Analytics we need you to bring in good and successful experience in the field. You are a problem solving, team playing person, who gets energy from working together with your colleagues. A great ability for
both operational insight and strategic planning in your field is crucial. You are a problem solving and structured person who will be very welcome in your role at Mycronic.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. Master's degree is a plus.
Proven experience in managing integration projects and collaborating with technical teams.
Proven experience in a leadership role within a data analytics or business intelligence environment.
Strong understanding of data analytics methodologies, tools, and best practices.
Experience from Power BI and MS Azure
A culture of collaboration and personal growth
At Mycronic, we love what we do, but most importantly who we do it with. Because to us the relationships we have with our customers and each other are the keys to success.
Take part in the excitement of working with innovative people and global businesses who are elevating today's standards in modern electronics. Share in the responsibility of bringing great ideas to life within an inclusive culture that not only promotes personal growth and embraces diversity but depends upon it.
Here you are expected to have a voice and will be encouraged to get involved. It's this very mindset that empowers our people to make a positive difference for a broad range of businesses, society and the planet - every day.
