IT Senior Operation Specialist
2024-10-24
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 27004
We are now looking for a IT Senior Operation Specialist to secure Financial Crime Prevention solutions and compliance within applications and processes, in order to cater for business and technology objectives and needs.
At Nordea, we see that the world is changing fast - and we want to be one step ahead of the curve. That's why we're deeply committed to providing the financial solutions of tomorrow to our customers. We're creating an agile environment where we experiment and grow together - and we need your ideas and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with a chance to make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Transaction Monitoring Application Mgmt. team. In this role you will be working with skilled, international teams in a fast-paced and inspiring environment, you will play a role in building the best Bank that serves our customers' changing needs - through innovative solutions, collaboration and partnering with fintech's. As IT Senior Operation Specialist you'll play a valuable role in managing and performing application ownership capabilities in Nordea's continued fight against financial crime.
What you'll be doing:
* Design and implement automation features for more efficient and secure application portfolio management
* Prepare and maintain technical documentation about all services and environments which are in scope of Application Maintenance team
* Provide technical expertise on complex technical issues
* Guide other team members and project stakeholders to ensure the content of deliverables is accurate, optimised and secured
* Be proactive and engaged in initiatives related to AML technical domain
* Make recommendations for technology infrastructure, software and equipment
* Drive and coordinate maintenance activities such as: software upgrade, licence renewals, hardware ordering and decommissioning, patching and vulnerability process, etc.
The role is based in Stockholm.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have a strong technical and leadership background
* Are creative and innovative with strong problem-solving skills
* Have experience in working international and with multicultural awareness
* Have direct focus toward customers
* Self-motivation to achieve goals
* Are eager to learn and follow new technologies
* Have 5+ years' experience managing ITIL Service operation processes (inc. event management, incident management, problem management, request fulfilment)
* Have 5+ years' experience managing ITIL Service transition processes (inc. change management)
* Understand the concept of continuous integration and deployment pipelines (Bamboo, Jenkins, Ninjago)
* Have focus on continues improvement of service provided by the team
* Have competency to understand architecture and IT solution design documents
Your experience and background:
* Relevant university degree (IT, Engineering, data science, mathematics, or similar)
* Excellent communication skills with very good level of English
* Good organisational skills
* 2+ years' experience working with DevOps model and SAFe methods (SAFe certificate is a plus)
* Data Base extensive knowledge (MS SQL, Oracle, DB2)
* Expert in monitoring tools like Splunk, AppDynamics and Grafana
* Practical experience in configuration management: Ansible
* Practical experience with Docker/ ESP/ Kubernetes containers
* Experience in maintaining BEA NetReveal AML Platform
* Anti-Money Laundry business process and banking domain experience 2+ years
* Anti-Money Laundry Nordea solution and data flow as an advantage
* Experience in Windows and Linux server administration and you possess basic scripting skills (PowerShell, Python, Bash)
* Familiar with office project tools like Jira and Confluence
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 8/11/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Micha Szlachta.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
