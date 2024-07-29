IT Senior Business Analyst - SAP Sales Solutions for Spares
2024-07-29
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape life for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together we can develop solutions that provide an enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come with us as you are. We believe that different perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the homes of the future.
All about the role:
For our Europe APMEA business area, in the IT team, we are looking for an IT Senior Business Analyst - SAP Sales Solutions for Spares to manage the development of Sales Management for Spares in BA Europe APMEA. You will be a key IT point of contact for the Customer & Consumer Service organizations, working closely with the business to support the definition and implementation of requirements within the Electrolux application landscape based on SAP ECC and partly S4HANA. This involves both rolling out new application solutions for backup management and helping the business organization understand how to best utilize given and new technology to innovate and simplify the current Electrolux business.
We are looking for an IT Senior Business Analyst - SAP Sales Solutions for Spares to join us.
To succeed in this role, you need to have a good understanding of sales processes (B2B and B2C), preferably also in the field of logistics, and IT aspects (with a focus on SAP ECC and S4HANA), as well as have an innovative and collaborative mindset. You will independently run and organize the activities required to implement the agreed goals from an IT point of view, keeping a mix between a strategic understanding of long-term vision with practical, operational implementation tasks.
What to do:
Lead IT implementations of new Process & Application requirements in the spare parts sales IT area.
Manage business and IT relationships and drive backlog prioritization based on business input
Provide knowledge of sales processes and/or IT processes
Ensure governance, maintenance, and continuous optimization of existing and new Spares Sales Application (SAP) landscapes together with business stakeholders
Actively support user group initiatives and collaboration by suggesting and analyzing the requirements for business and IT process improvements
Manage IT project budgets and plans for the area in question.
Qualifications:
In addition to being an energetic and motivated person, you have:
Work experience in a technical customer and/or consumer service role, with very good knowledge of SAP sales processes from a B2B and B2C environment but also technologies used to enable these processes
Work experience with spare parts sales channels based on SAP SD. Experience with SAP eWM on S4HANA is a big plus
Very good knowledge of SAP sales and distribution applications and principles (sales order management, pricing, billing, including corresponding master data) including supporting processes around SD as logistics
Good understanding of retail, customer and consumer sales.
Experience of working in large European or global IT projects
Ability to effectively prioritize and organize one's own work between multiple tasks and projects.
Strong ability to translate business needs into IT solutions
Project management skills are a plus (track record of delivering on time and budget)
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
You demonstrate:
Collaboration - contributes to a highly collaborative environment that allows a cross-functional team to thrive.
Communication - You communicate clearly and convincingly, confidently collaborating with stakeholders at all levels of the company. You are tactical and have a strategic ability to communicate and influence others.
Proactivity - A self-starter - works proactively to identify opportunities and implement plans.
Problem-solving - can connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction; results are - as opposed to task - oriented.
Adaptability and resilience - can effectively navigate change, challenges, and setbacks while maintaining a positive and flexible approach.
Where you will be:
This is a full-time position based at our Electrolux global headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. A modern and inspiring office environment where over 1700 people and 75+ nationalities shape life for the better every day. You should expect some on-demand traveling mainly across Europe only when working on different projects. (Considering Electrolux travel rules)
