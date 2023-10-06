IT Security Specialist to Mitsubishi Logisnext
2023-10-06
Do you have a strong infrastructure background and passion for IT Security? At Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe (MLE) we are expanding our team with a new colleague and are looking for a technically oriented IT Security Specialist to take our group IT Security to the next level. Join us!
YOU WILL
As our new IT Security Specialist, you will work in a strategic and operational role within IT Security. You support our business with security improvements and take lead in different cybersecurity initiatives. The scope for this role is wide, but some of your areas of responsibility are:
Drive and manage projects within IT Security.
Be involved in complex technical issues to understand our security posture in varying situations.
Maintain the holistic picture in a complex business environment and find places for improvements.
Coordinate activities and work as part of the IT infrastructure team to ensure proper implementation of selected technologies.
Assist in security assessments of systems and solutions.
Collaborate with suppliers and external partners, for example our SOC
Be responsible for technical documentation within IT Security and owner of technical solutions.
Proactively propose changes and keep up to date with technology.
YOU ARE
We are looking for you that have several years of experience within cybersecurity, infrastructure, network security or similar. Experience and view about IT Infrastructure best practices, certified or hands on experience about NIST CIS is considered as an asset. Preferably you have a strong background within the Microsoft stack, e.g. E5 Security, cloud services, endpoint security tools and SIEM solutions. You have excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
As a person you are a team player but can also work independently and can easily adapt to changing situations. You are strategic as well as operative and problem-solving. Taking initiatives come easy to you and you are positive and solution oriented. You thrive when you evolve and succeed in taking an organization forward towards a more secure future.
WE OFFER
We are an agile and innovative IT team where continuous development and evolving is key to success. With
small steps, we can build a better tomorrow as we don't need to spend twice on the same item. The IT
department has approx. 2000 customers in multiple business areas, including sales offices and factories,
which provides endless possibilities for security improvements. You will work in an international environment which has entities in Europe and a parent company in Japan.
Being part of Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe provides close to endless career possibilities
depending on your future wishes. We want to have the most skilled personnel and therefore we want to
support your professional development by offering training and courses amongst hands-on experience. You will have the possibility to grow into a role where you push the whole organization's IT Security culture forward.
We have a hybrid working model and are flexible with your location as long as it's close to one of our
physical sites in Europe. You can find them here: https://www.logisnext.com/en/network/oversea/
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
Do you feel that the above sounds interesting and fits well with your experiences and ambitions? Then you are most welcome to submit your application. In this recruitment we cooperate with Nexer Recruit. If you want to know more, contact recruitment consultant Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
, or +46703018279.
ABOUT MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT
Mitsubishi Logisnext is a world-leading provider of logistics and materials handling solutions matched to both local and trans global customer. MLE offers materials handling and logistics customers a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art forklifts, warehouse equipment and AGV (automated guided vehicle) solutions, along with racking, IoT (Internet of Things) systems and tailored packages of customer-focused services. These are marketed under the Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, Cat® Lift Trucks, UniCarriers, Rocla and TCM banners. The brands are supplied through separate networks to appeal to different customer categories and to satisfy their particular requirements. Ersättning
