IT Security Specialist to Bonava in Stockholm
TNG Group AB / Datajobb / Sollentuna Visa alla datajobb i Sollentuna
2026-06-29
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Lead and develop IT security at Bonava in Stockholm. Work with Azure, Microsoft 365 and cybersecurity in a cloud-first environment
At Bonava, we are not only building houses, we are also creating homes and neighborhoods where people live their lives. To keep our digital world safe, we ́re now looking for an IT Security Specialist to lead and develop our cybersecurity landscape.This is a broad role where you will combine strategic vision with hands-on expertise. You will work closely with colleagues across infrastructure, governance and operations to strengthen our security posture, drive continuous improvement and ensure our cloud-first environment remains secure, compliant and resilient.If you are motivated by taking ownership, influencing security strategies and working with modern Microsoft technologies in a business-critical environment, this is an opportunity to make a real impact across the organization.
The Opportunity
At Bonava, you will have the opportunity to shape how we protect our systems, services and data moving forward. You will join an organization where security is an important enabler for the business and where your expertise will influence both strategy and operations.
You will have the opportunity to:
Take overall responsibility for IT security across Bonava
Work in a cloud-first environment built primarily on Microsoft Azure
Influence and develop security frameworks, processes and ways of working
Combine strategic security initiatives with hands-on technical work
Collaborate with stakeholders across IT and the wider business
Enjoy a flexible hybrid working model from our central Stockholm office
Your Challenge
As IT Security Specialist, you will take overall responsibility for IT security at Bonava. This is a broad role where you will work closely with both technical teams and business stakeholders to continuously strengthen the organization's security posture.
You will:
Strengthen and maintain security across Bonava's systems and data
Monitor the threat landscape and initiate preventive measures
Manage and develop security infrastructure
Educate users and promote a strong security culture across the organization
Drive improvement initiatives related to security and compliance
Provide informed guidance to management on security risks, incidents and strategic priorities to enhance the organization's security posture
The Team and Workplace
You will be part of the IT Infrastructure and Compliance team, working alongside colleagues within infrastructure, governance and operations.
Bonava operates with a cloud-first IT strategy, primarily leveraging Microsoft Azure. While the focus is on modern cloud-based solutions, the environment remains hybrid, with certain systems and services still managed on- premises.
The position is based in central Stockholm and offers a hybrid work model with flexibility to work from home.
About You
We believe you will thrive in this role if you have a few years of experience within IT Security or Infrastructure and enjoy working in an environment where strategic thinking and hands-on problem-solving go hand in hand.
You also have:
Strong knowledge of Microsoft 365 Security tools, like Defender, Intune and Sentinel
Hands-on experience with Microsoft Defender, Intune and automation
Understanding of Azure environments and hybrid setups
Understanding of network security principles
Experience working with enterprise network environments
Skills in scripting, preferably PowerShell or Python
A proactive, structured and responsible approach
Excellent communication skills in English
As a person, you are collaborative and take initiative to move your work forward. You are a clear and confident communicator who builds trust with stakeholders across the organization. You exercise good judgement, stay up to date with developments in the cybersecurity landscape and enjoy finding practical solutions to complex challenges.
It is considered a plus if you have experience working with governance, risk and compliance frameworks, as well as log management and analysis. Swedish language skills are also considered an advantage.
Let ́s Connect!
We have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this hiring process. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you – on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today! Interested and want to know more? Please contact our recruiter today. We are looking forward to connecting soon! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TNG Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/
112 18 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Bonava Kontakt
Talent Business Partner
Linda Segerman 0708536802 Jobbnummer
9982316