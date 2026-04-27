IT Security Specialist
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-04-27
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will take on a key role in a complex IT environment where identity, stability, and security are central to daily operations. The assignment focuses on managing and improving Active Directory environments, with responsibility for keeping core services reliable, secure, and well integrated with surrounding infrastructure.
You will work broadly across administration, security, automation, and troubleshooting, while collaborating closely with teams in operations, networking, and security. The environment includes hybrid identity solutions involving Entra, which gives you the opportunity to contribute to both day-to-day reliability and longer-term infrastructure improvements. This is an interesting assignment for you who enjoy combining hands-on technical work with real impact on a business-critical platform.
Job DescriptionYou will manage and maintain Active Directory environments and help ensure stable, secure, and efficient operations.
You will monitor and improve domain controller health, replication, and DNS integration.
You will implement and follow up on security policies and access control measures within the AD environment.
You will support hybrid identity solutions involving Entra.
You will troubleshoot issues in the environment and drive resolutions that improve stability and performance.
You will develop and maintain PowerShell scripts for automation and reporting.
You will work closely with IT operations, network, and security teams in infrastructure-related initiatives.
You will contribute to system upgrades, patch management, and disaster recovery planning.
RequirementsProven experience administering Active Directory Domain Services (ADDS).
Strong understanding of Windows Server 2016, 2019, and 2022 environments.
Experience with DNS, DHCP, and Group Policy Management.
Familiarity with Entra.
Knowledge of identity and access management (IAM) principles.
Proficiency in PowerShell or other scripting languages.
Experience working in enterprise or multi-domain environments.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Nice to haveSwedish language skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7641428-1968275". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9877528