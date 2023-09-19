IT Security Specialist
2023-09-19
An opportunity has now opened for you who want to work as an IT Security Specialist at Pharmetheus, a company that is in an exciting development phase. In this role, you will get an opportunity to make an important contribution and sharpen your skills in a developing and collaborative environment. You will also be part of a research-driven company that is unique in its market and that actually contributes to improving people's health. We look forward to receiving your application!
About the role
As an IT security specialist at Pharmetheus, you enable our mission by keeping us secure. The role is technical and will be partly embedded in the system development and IT operation teams. As an IT-security specialist you will report directly to the IT-security manager. Given the regulatory landscape of our industry, adherence to procedures and standards is crucial to our security posture, you will be part of developing the right procedures and assist in audits and assessments.
Examples of assignments:
* Assuring good event logging and visibility,
* Enhancing system resilience,
* Vulnerability and risk management,
* Managing security products,
* Provide security insight and knowledge to developers and sysadmins,
* Collaboration with vendors,
And actively contribute to maintaining our collective security skillset.
Qualifications
To thrive and succeed in this position, we believe that you have a deep and comprehensive understanding and experience of IT-security. A solid and proven knowledge of networks and operating systems, also system development experience is a strong merit.
This means:
* Several years in IT,
* 3 years in security,
* Relevant Degree or equal work experience,
* Effective communication skills,
* Fluent in English,
Personality
We think you have a natural inclination towards problem-solving and have an unwavering focus on maintaining security forms as part of your mindset. And that you see people, culture and technology as fundamental tools to achieve good IT security. You have capacity to work autonomously and drive tasks to completion as well as excellent teamwork skills.
This is a full-time job, based in Stockholm or Uppsala, with flexible working hours and the possibility to work remotely. It is a direct recruitment to the company, with an initial six-month probationary period. The corporate language is English, and the preferred start date is as soon as possible.
We hope you will be our next team member!
About Pharmetheus
Pharmetheus is a diversified Life Sciences consultancy partner at the forefront of the application of quantitative approaches to drug research, development, and usage. We operate in the area of biosimulation and biotech, using software to describe biological processes. We offer consulting services focused on the application of quantitative approaches to support drug research, development, and life-cycle decisions. With our expertise in model-informed drug development, pharmacometrics, and PBPK-QSP, we support clients from strategy to design and analyses. At Pharmetheus, we are promoting a culture of innovation and collaboration where diversity and inclusivity are highly valued, and where everyone feels supported and empowered.
In this recruitment, we collaborate with Experis. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact recruitment consultant Salle Nilsson, 072-14 88 180. The application is made via our website or LinkedIn. Last application date 2023-10-30.
