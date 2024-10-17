IT Security & Risk Officer
Group Digital & IT is the hub for digital development within Volvo Group. Imagine yourself working with cutting-edge technologies in a global team, represented in more than 30 countries. We are dedicated to leading the way of tomorrow's transport solutions, guided by a strong customer mindset and high level of curiosity, both as individuals and as a team. Here, you will thrive in your career in an environment where your voice is heard and your ideas matter.
Welcome to Your New Team!
As a member of the Security & Information Management team, you'll find yourself at the core of IT systems, providing essential guidance, direction, tools, and expertise to drive the smooth operation of our IT infrastructure. Our goal is to simplify, streamline, and secure the digital transformation process, ensuring that efforts are strategically directed where they matter most. Within this framework, the Vulnerability Management team plays a central role in ensuring the security aspect of our transformative roadmap. Our activities begin with detecting weaknesses in our IT infrastructure and systems, followed by coordinating with the teams and users responsible for the vulnerable services to mitigate risks. This requires collaboration with a diverse range of stakeholders across many parts of our organization and with external partners.
Why Us?
* Innovation at the Forefront: Vulnerability management is a new world to explore, innovate, and improve. There are plenty of opportunities for innovation, and creative minds are welcome to help us progress, leading the way in transforming the digital landscape to create a secure environment.
* Simplicity, Efficiency, Security: Contribute to making the digital transformation journey simpler, more efficient, and inherently secure.
Global Collaboration: Join a small, friendly, and inclusive global team that collaborates seamlessly to support IT teams and systems across more than 100 countries.
As a Vulnerability Expert at Volvo, you'll play a crucial role in fortifying our digital assets and infrastructure.
Key Activities:
Here's how you could make a significant impact:
* Service Delivery Weakness Supervision :You will be the principal contact for one or more service leaders, supervising the vulnerabilities impacting the services and working in cooperation with the service leaders and other partners to remediate the vulnerabilities.
* Project Participation: Take the lead as a security representative in projects, facilitating the deployment of cutting-edge solutions, tools, and processes. Champion state-of-the-art cybersecurity practices to keep us ahead of the curve.
* Documentation and Knowledge Sharing: Analyze and document vulnerabilities in knowledge articles to help technicians and service leaders understand what they need to do to achieve vulnerability remediation.
* Incident Management: Be at the forefront during major vulnerability incidents. Join task forces to efficiently manage and mitigate issues, showcasing your expertise in critical situations.
Who Are We Looking For?
Here are the skills and competences required for the job:
* Project Coordination: Your ability to mobilize, coordinate, and organize stakeholders in taking actions related to vulnerability remediation will be key to the success of your mission.
* Diverse Experience: The ideal candidate should have significant professional experience working in IT within a complex organization. This experience could include roles such as Cybersecurity Engineer, System and Network Engineer, Architect, Project Manager, or Analyst.
* ITSM knowledge: A global understanding of the different IT components and the stakeholders working within an ITSM (IT Service Management) model will be crucial.
* Communication Skills: Excellent communication skills in English, enabling you to articulate complex concepts effectively.
* Educational Background: Hold a master's degree in IT or a related field.
Team Player: Thrive in a collaborative environment and bring your team-oriented spirit to our diverse workforce.
Why Volvo?
If you resonate with the following characteristics, we believe you're the perfect match:
* Collaborative: A team player who enjoys working in a collaborative environment.
* Problem Solver: Thrives on solving complex problems with enthusiasm.
* Technical Dialogue: Enjoys discussing technical options with both experts and newcomers.
* Continuous Learner: Values personal development and is eager to learn from highly skilled IT colleagues. Ersättning
