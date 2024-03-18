IT Security Architect
2024-03-18
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
At Blue eye Engineering AB, we are more than just an engineering talent supplier; we provide the foundation and stepping stones for your future development in automotive engineering industry.
Established in 2016, our mission has been clear: to support our Global automotive R&D clients by managing highly talented & qualified engineering consultants Internationally & Locally to satisfy the needs.
We have open position for "IT Security Architect" to work for a premium electric car brand in Gothenburg-Sweden.
The consultant is responsible for defining, designing, and managing the technical aspects of security for digital solutions and services to meet the technology needs of the organization.
This role involves both a strategic and operational perspective on how technology can support and enhance business operations. The role ensures that digital solutions align with security objectives to meet the organization's goals, budget, and overall strategy.
We expect that you have experience from other high-tech innovation organizations and knowledge of several different IT service areas.
Tasks
• Part of the information security team
• Responsible for the technical roadmap for security capabilities
• Design resilient security architecture for various IT solutions
• Is responsible for several operational tasks in the security management processes & procedures
• Understands business directions/objectives and market conditions to assess information security risks and opportunities
• Drive security initiatives end to end
• Vulnerability assessment, risk analysis and testing
• Coordinate with other security functions as well as independently manage diverse information
security development tasks
Qualifications
• Solid experience working in the field of information security, minimum 8+ years
• Solid experience defining and setting up security controls and solutions
• Solid experience from security solutions for hybrid environments with AWS, Azure and On prem
setups
• In depth knowledge on ISO27001 and one or more well-known information security framework
• In depth knowledge of cybersecurity principles, technologies and best practices
• In depth knowledge in network security architecture
• Experience from risk assessment & management
• Good understanding of Devops culture, Agile processes and principles
• Good understanding of Identity and Access management and Zero trust
• Holistic view and capability to understand IT services in a business context
Cyber Security Standards & Framework
ISO27001/2
NIST
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
