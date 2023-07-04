IT Risk & Compliance Lead
2023-07-04
Resurs has a vision of becoming the Nordic region's first Cloud-based Banking Platform that meets the needs of tomorrow's customers. To enable this, we are transforming IT and now we need an IT Risk & Compliance Lead to focus on understanding legal requirements in relation to the IT organization.
Get an idea of the role
In the role of IT Risk & Compliance Lead, you will be a part of IT Governance, an innovative and forward-looking area that is working in close cooperation with the business and product. This is a central part of the role, enabling you to have a business perspective in your role as well.
The focus of the role will be
The main objective of the role is to ensure successful business according to regulatory requirements, common understandings of the market, and of course, always in great balance with risk. That includes:
• Driving both Commercial and Cyber- and Information Security management issues together with product and IT leadership.
• Creating a best-in-class Risk-, Compliance- and Audit Management
• Taking initiative and leading new projects in close collaboration with Product, IT, Cyber Security, and Information Security professionals at Resurs Bank.
Requirements:
We believe that you are established in the field of Legal Management and have a great fondness for IT in which you also are technically oriented in. That means that you either have basic knowledge of IT and want to learn more rapidly or that you already have comprehensive experience in IT Risk-, Compliance- and Audit Management.
Both Swedish and English at a business proficiency level are required.
On a personal level
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have:
• Capability to understand complex technical issues to deliver an easily understandable risk description
• Great understanding of legal requirements, business requirements, and standards.
• Good communication and documentation skills
• Analytic and abstract ability to interpret legal documents
More than a job
The Resurs spirit is about transformation, our culture, and the people in our society. It's about how we define ourselves, how we greet the world and handle our business. We are here to make a difference in people's lives and help them make things happen. It shouldn't be hard to deal with a bank - we want to give the feeling of freedom and possibilities. We are here to make things happen; do you want to join?
Other information
Resurs Bank is an online bank with offices across the Nordics. Most of the IT organization is located in our offices in Helsingborg and Malmö. Working remotely is normal for us but we prefer that you are close to one of our offices as you will also need to be on-site physically.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
If you have any questions about the role, please contact Peter Gripner, IT Governance Manager at peter.gripner@resurs.se
