IT Resource Management Coordinator
Our customer is a leading global company, that constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. You'll be joining a talented team of energetic, passionate and hardworking people that are committed to the customer and delivering solid results. We offer a consulting assignment of 8 months and then transfer as a permanent employee directly with our client.
Position summary
You will be a part of Organisational Support, a staff function within Group IT. As Resource Management Coordinator you will coordinate and support Resource Management process and tools used within Group IT. You'll act as Service Manager for the Resource Request module in ServiceNow, set the requirements for development and support Line Managers using resource request flow. You'll also manage and support the Resource Capacity Management and planning process, coordinating and hosting RCM-meetings.
Role and Responsibilities
Act as Service Manager for the Resource Request module in ServiceNow, set the requirements supporting the IT resource request flow
Manage and lead the Resource Capacity Planning process
Coordinate communication regarding working methods, processes and systems
Responsible for training and support to new and existing Line Managers in Resource Request flow
Manage IT Resource Management Forums
Act as the Que Coordinator when needed
Your Profile
To succeed in the role, you must be proactive and future oriented and have a great interest in Resource Management, Capacity planning and Technology. Furthermore, we believe you have a customer oriented and business like focus, with a good analytical and problem solving mindset. You are probably used to work independently but you are also a great team player. To thrive with us, you need to be service minded and like to work in an environment where conditions can change at short notice based on users' needs. Your most important quality is that you have the will, interest and commitment to learn.
Skills and Qualifications
Bachelor of Science degree or equivalent work experience within relevant area (Information Technology or related field)
Experience in Resource Management and Resource Capacity planning
Good understanding of business and financial management
Leadership skills
Proficient in both Swedish and English
Good communicative skills
Location and time plan
On site. You will be located to one of our customers locations such as in Alvik or Järfälla.
Full time, we offer a consulting assignment of 8 months and then transfer as a permanent employee directly with our client.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply. Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Surely this sounds like an exciting mission?
Apply today and we'll tell you more. We need an application including a CV that matches our client's wishes. Selection and interviews take place continuously, so do not wait with your application.
NXT Interim and NXT Rekrytering is a niche and innovative company that operates in the consulting and recruitment industry. We are active in HR, IT, Finance, Sales Marketing and have 20 years of experience in the industry. We offer our consultants, among other things, health insurance, remote workplaces and several other benefits that brighten their everyday life. For project employment, we apply collective agreements. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
