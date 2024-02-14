IT Project Manager to Ewellix, Gothenburg
2024-02-14
Ewellix is a global innovator and manufacturer of linear motion and actuation solutions used in assembly automation, medical applications and mobile machinery. Ewellix has 16 sales units and six factories. External net sales are approximately 250 EUR million and we employ around 1 250 people. Ewellix is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and is owned by the Schaeffler Group.
What you will do
As the Project Manager you will lead IT projects and support the organization in finding solutions for continuous process improvements. You will drive problem-solving, work with documentation of solution proposals, business cases & project management supporting documentation and organize testing. You will also train and coach colleagues on how to use and perform implemented system solutions. Another aspect of the role is to serve as the coordinator between the organization and system developers & application consultants, with the responsibility to capture and drive change improvements from demand all the way through design and implementation of software- and process solutions. Occasional travel over multiple continents is expected. Some of your key responsibilities:
Lead projects and execute project goals by closely following time plan, budget and quality aspects and communicate efficiently when deviations arise.
Prioritize assignments, requirements and working time to maximize business benefits
Work with technical specialists, application specialists, business analysts & external suppliers to understand and investigate solution possibilities in processes and systems.
Combine project management with business analyst assignments.
Contribute to the development of and uphold the working procedures around the business system environments.
The IT department is located at the head office, about 8 minutes from Gothenburg Central Station. As the IT Project Manager, you will have one of the key positions in the Business Applications team and report to Group Director IT, Linda Andersson.
Who you are
You have a master's or bachelor's degree in either Computer Science, Industrial Engineering and Management, Business Administration, Software Engineering, or other related fields. You have been working in a similar role for minimum 3-5 years.
We believe that you have strong project management and communication skills, business acumen, analytical capabilities and good understanding of business and information systems. You are eager to combine that with a hands-on approach in supporting the business organization. To succeed in this role, you need to have a strong personal drive and interest in developing an excellent understanding of the way the organization works and the market it operates in. You will deliver solutions and assignments by yourself, but more than anything, you are a strong team player who sees the value in collaboration and bringing different competencies together.
Knowledge and hands-on experience of M3, SAP or other ERP solutions and related systems such as BI, CRM and web applications or other manufacturing industry related systems are a plus. Understanding of applicable methodologies e.g. PM3, ITIL, Prince, Lean is desired. Our organization communicates in English, but other language skills, especially Swedish, is a strong plus.
We look forward to your application
This recruitment process is managed by Jerrie. Welcome to apply for the position by submitting your CV and profile. We use ongoing selection. Last application day is 6th of Mars. For questions, please contact Jonna Berglöv, jonna.berglov@jerrie.se
