IT Project Manager, Stockholm - Shaya Solutions AB
IT Project Manager, Stockholm
Shaya Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-14

About the assignment:

* Location: Stockholm
* Duration: 8 months
* Start: TBD
* Apply: as soon as possible
* Extent: 100%
* Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.

Description

Manage and deliver the upgrade of phone solutions to secure a good omnichannel environment for Customer Service.

Manage and facilitate the delivery of all IT aspects of the project. Allocate and synchronize resources, organization, tasks and dependencies for IT to deliver the new solution. Continuously estimate, follow-up and manage deliveries for the IT part of the project as well as for systems development, integration, deployment Costs/budget for the project and ongoing run costs for the solution/ workplace.

Mandatory competence and experience:

* Experienced in Project Manager roles
* Knowledge of CTI, WFM, CRM, Knowledge Management and platforms, Omnichannel solutions
* Experience from similar projects
* Experience of SAFe and Agile delivery methods
* Swedish speaking

______________________

How to proceed with the process

* Apply for the assignment through this ad.
* State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
* Upload your CV in word format.
* We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
* The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.

You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.

About Shaya Solutions

Stockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focus on IT, Management and Technology.

We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.

Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.

We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!

