IT Project Manager, Stockholm - Shaya Solutions AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
IT Project Manager, Stockholm
Shaya Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-14
About the assignment:
Location: Stockholm
Duration: 8 months
Start: TBD
Apply: as soon as possible
Extent: 100%
Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.
Description
Manage and deliver the upgrade of phone solutions to secure a good omnichannel environment for Customer Service.
Manage and facilitate the delivery of all IT aspects of the project. Allocate and synchronize resources, organization, tasks and dependencies for IT to deliver the new solution. Continuously estimate, follow-up and manage deliveries for the IT part of the project as well as for systems development, integration, deployment Costs/budget for the project and ongoing run costs for the solution/ workplace.
Mandatory competence and experience:
Experienced in Project Manager roles
Knowledge of CTI, WFM, CRM, Knowledge Management and platforms, Omnichannel solutions
Experience from similar projects
Experience of SAFe and Agile delivery methods
Swedish speaking
______________________
How to proceed with the process
Apply for the assignment through this ad.
State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
Upload your CV in word format.
We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.
You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.
About Shaya Solutions
Stockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focus on IT, Management and Technology.
We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.
Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Konsultuppdrag, 8 månader
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Shaya Solutions AB
Jobbnummer
5692296
