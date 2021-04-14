IT Project Manager Interim året ut - NXT Interim AB - Chefsjobb i Solna

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos NXT Interim AB

NXT Interim AB / Chefsjobb / Solna2021-04-14Denomination of assignmentManage and deliver the upgrade of phone solutions to secure a good omnichannel environment for Customer Service.Content and extent of assignmentCustomer Service at our client have a phone solution with several systems. Our aim is to establish a smooth upgrade where we secure a good Omnichannel environment according to customers needs and expectations and Customer Service workplace so they can reach "The best Customer Service in Sweden 2023".Manage and deliver the upgrade of phone solutions including budget needs. The IT Project Manager will be the bridge between the ongoing business project, "Customer Service 2021", and the Life Cycle Management team, Salesforce and other internal resources for other involved systems in the upgrade.Description of assignmentManage and facilitate the delivery of all IT aspects of the project. Allocate and synchronize resources, organization, tasks and dependencies for IT to deliver the new solution. Continuously estimate, follow-up and manage deliveries for the IT part of the project as well as for systems development, integration, deployment Costs/budget for the project and ongoing run costs for the solution/ workplace.The assignment includes:Fulfillment of assignmentOur Client, Solna, workload 100%Extended outcomeIT plan and budget estimation for further decisions to execute projectBe a part of the project delivery after successful decision to proceedTime schedulePrestudy/design/procurement to be completed by June 2021.Full solution deployment in 2022.Time scheduleTesting will be a central part of the eventual delivery. Scope and organization to be identified as part of the design/procurement phaseTransfer of knowledgeTo project team and PostNord architect continuously.DocumentationAs per standard project and architecture standards continuously.Should have requirementsExperienced in Project Manager rolesKnowledge of CTI, WFM, CRM, Knowledge Management and platforms, Omnichannel solutionsExperience from similar projectsExperience of SAFe and Agile delivery methodsSwedish speaking*******************************************************************************************************************************'************Låter detta intressant?Sök redan i dag så berättar vi mer. Urval och intervjuer sker löpande så vänta inte med din ansökan då vi behöver kompletteramed mer information och anbudstiden är kort.NXT Interim och NXT Rekrytering är ett nischat och innovativt företag som är verksamma inom konsult och rekryteringsbranschen.Vi är verksamma inom HR, IT, och Finans. Vi erbjuder våra konsulter bl a sjukförsäkring, remote-arbetsplatser och flera andra förmåner som förgyller deras vardag. Vi har 20 års erfarenhet inom branschen samt 3000 unika kontakter. Kontor i Stockholm, Malmö, Linköping, Göteborg och KalmarVaraktighet, arbetstidInterim IT Project Manager Interim IT Project Manager2021-04-14Interim IT Project ManagerSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-18NXT Interim AB5692403