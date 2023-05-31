IT Project Manager for future assignments in Finspång!
2023-05-31
We are currently seeking a talented and experienced IT Project Manager with a Development and Standards background for future consulting assignments in Finspång! This is an exciting opportunity for an individual with strong leadership skills and technical expertise in IT project management to contribute to driving project success.
About the role
As an IT Project Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing the successful execution of development and standards projects from initiation to completion. Your key responsibilities will include:
• Managing full project responsibilities, including cost, time, quality, and scope.
• Coordinating multi-disciplinary project management tasks with resources and contacts within the whole company.
• Forecasting project costs and managing project resources.
• Creating and maintaining project plans using MS Project.
• Providing support for task execution management, including Scrum and operational meetings.
• Reporting project milestones and providing support for project financial management.
About you
To excel in this role, we expect you to have the following qualifications and qualities:
• Bachelor 's degree or higher in a Science-related field.
• Proven experience as an IT Project Manager, preferably in a development and standards environment.
• Strong leadership and target-oriented personality with good analytical capabilities.
• Ability to deliver according to defined time schedules and customer-focused approach.
• Solution-oriented mindset and excellent networking skills.
• Structured and capable of working in a high-tempo environment.
• Minimum of 3 years of professional experience in IT project management.
• Previous experience working at Siemens Energy is meritorious.
Contact
If you have any technical issues with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
. If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter Fredrika Holm at Fredrika.Holm@adecco.se
.
Welcome with your application!
