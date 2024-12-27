IT Project Manager for CPO
2024-12-27
Your team
You will be part of the Central Project Office (CPO) and join a team of 7 coworkers.
CPO is responsible for the coordination of the project and program portfolio at MAX IV. CPO staff take responsibility as managers of the four key strategic programs; Accelerator, Engineering, Information & Communications Technology (ICT) and Macromolecular Crystallography (MX), and serve as project managers of many major stand-alone projects in the portfolio. Furthermore, the group supports other project managers across the organization, and works closely with key stakeholders, such as group managers, team leaders in resource groups, and the MAX IV management team.
More than half of the projects and programs at MAX IV include Information Technologies (IT) such as software development, electronics, detectors, scientific data management, network management and data storage, and usually a combination of many of these. As many as one-third of the projects (and the entire ICT program) are of pure IT character.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest light sources in the world?
We are now looking for a project manager who will support and lead IT and other types of projects and programs at MAX IV and who can contribute to the mission of the project office. This includes assisting with the coordination of the project portfolio, developing the knowledge of project managers and other staff members at MAX IV, and defining and implementing project processes across the facility with an emphasis on IT.
Your main work tasks will be
- Managing projects that include IT components e.g. software development, electronics, and detector development etc. and the integration of their outcomes into daily operation.
- Working closely with the manager of the ICT program in the coordination and managing of development activities within the thematic area of the program.
- Participating in the coordination of the MAX IV portfolio including working with stakeholder management, high-level resource management and planning, and supporting colleagues inside and outside the project office with various tasks and problems.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- Experience working as a project manager or equivalent in an IT setting, e.g. product development that includes software and electronics/hardware, integration of IT systems, or similar.
- At least three years of experience from working in project settings as a project team member, project manager or equivalent.
- Experience from working in a research and development environment.
- Excellent verbal and written English.
Below are seen as merits
- Experience of working as a project manager or equivalent at a research infrastructure such as a synchrotron facility.
- Working knowledge of project management methodologies e.g. Scrum, Kanban, or PMI.
- Training, or experience from working in a scientific field relevant to the research performed at MAX IV including physics, chemistry, materials science or similar.
- Good verbal and written Swedish.
As a person you are performance oriented - setting high goals for yourself and others. You will need to have a talent for leading and motivating others, creating commitment and participation to enable MAX IV to reach its goals. You will report to the manager of the Central Project Office.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
Probationary period may apply.
MAX IV är ett nationellt forskningslaboratorium med Lunds universitet som värduniversitet. MAX IV tillhandahåller toppmodern utrustning för forskning inom områden som teknik, fysik, strukturbiologi, kemi och nanoteknik. MAX IV kommer att ta emot upp till 2 000 nationella och internationella forskare årligen, vilka genomför banbrytande experiment inom material- och biovetenskap med hjälp av det briljanta röntgenljuset.
