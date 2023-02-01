IT Project manager
2023-02-01
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements. One of the factories that is in the forefront of this transformation is Transmission Assembly and we are looking to hire you as a IT Project manager.
You will be a part of a diverse and caring team that evaluate, maintain and develop all digital solutions for our business unit during its most eventful period ever with the core mission to ensure business driven IT and to create value for our customers.
We offer an opportunity to be a part of this wonderful team during this exciting journey. You will have a manager that encourages personal growth and has the main focus in safeguarding your wellbeing. Included in this offer is a high level of flexible work where you will be able to partly work from home.
Your profile
To succeed in your assignment we believe you are structured in your way of working when it comes to planning, organizing and prioritizing your work and in your tasks that you manage.
You have good communication skills ensuring that your intended message is received and expectations are clear.
You are an inspirational leader that creates good working climate in the projects, stimulate innovation, creativity and have an ability to lead people towards a common goal.
You consider the big picture and have no prestige in finding the best solutions. Understanding and applying business as well as IT principles as well as needs and takes it all under consideration before a decision.
Your mindset is to support the business functions in the very best way and you are comfortable in a role that requires cooperation, problem solving and responsibility.
Language skills include being proficient in both Swedish and English, in writing as well as speaking.
You have previous experience working as a project manager and ahve a project management methodology certification such as SAFe, Scrum, PPS.
Your role
• Run IT projects with several stakeholders
• Project management, i.e. running projects with a team, budget and time plan
• Take responsibility to create, present and explain to steering committees that includes many different levels of management.
• Identify dependencies to and from other projects and create a project plan accordingly
• Able to lead people, discussions and find solutions to meet project goals and time plan
• Create and communicate project plans
• Risk management and mitigations
Contact
Do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions!
Oskar Ekberg (Head of Digitalisation and IS/IT Coordination), 073-6688805 or oskar.ekberg@scania.com
Application
Your application shall contain a CV, personal letter, and any relevant certificates. Please apply through our website as soon as possible but no later than 2023-02-16.
A background check may be conducted for this position.
