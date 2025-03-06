IT Project Manager
2025-03-06
We are looking for an "IT Project Manager" for a global company in Lund with hybrid work possibilities (25% remote).
Start is ASAP, 9 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Requirements:
Senior (>10 years of experience) IT Project Manager with experience from end-to-end (minimum 2-3 cycles), business process projects, i.e. from initiation and analysis to implementation (and possibly benefit realization follow up).
Very good written and verbal English is a must.
Experience of global environment, virtual teams across several time zones is important.
Education, understanding, and experience of agile methods is a plus.
All projects run Waterfall, sometimes with an agile component.
Normally, a business PM works in combination with an ITPM.
The projects to run in this role will mainly be in the PDM, Supplier Manage-ment, and Customs Management areas. Please note that the client has a lot of projects internally at the moment and it has not been set which project the consultant will be part of.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
