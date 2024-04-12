IT Project Manager
Join us as an IT Project Manager in our R&D IT department, where our vision is to deliver the best science IT capabilities in biopharma. Our goal is to engage with our customers as a strategic partner in delivering life-changing medicines. We are looking for individuals with hybrid abilities covering technical, analytical, project management, service management, business partnering and business analysis skills, combined with an excellent knowledge of AZ Drug Discovery processes. Our project managers lead or contribute to a range of projects including IT development, data management, analytics, AI, machine learning, business transformation and more.
Accountabilities:
As an IT Project Manager, you will lead technology and/or business transformation projects/programs to ensure that they align to the vision and business strategy, and that true business value is delivered to the customer as a result. You will be accountable for ensuring solutions tackle key business needs in a coordinated and simple manner, exploiting existing assets where feasible, and minimizing the long-term total cost of ownership. You will also ensure that delivery occurs with a sense of urgency and speediness of response and can be completed within the approved program budget and schedule commitments, whilst continuously assessing risk and balancing the need for flexibility and agility with conformance to standard methods and tools.
Essential Skills/Experience:
*
Technical, Science or Business degree or equivalent years of experience
*
At least 3 years of Project Management experience, ideally in a Pharmaceutical IT environment
*
Experience working in global organization and across cultural boundaries
*
Experience in Agile Project Management
*
Demonstrated skills interacting with Senior Leaders
*
Experience delivering, managing, and controlling large projects /programs
*
Experience working with third party suppliers
*
Excellent relationship management, and influencing skills
*
An entrepreneurial attitude and the proven ability to shape innovative solutions
*
Well-developed organizational, interpersonal, written, and verbal comms skills
Desirable Skills/Experience:
*
Master's degree preferred
*
Program/Project Management certifications preferred (Prince, PMP, MSP, Agile - Scrum, SAFe)
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we dare to lead by applying our problem-solving mindset to identify and tackle opportunities across the whole enterprise. Our spirit of experimentation is lived every day through our events like hackathons. We enable AstraZeneca to perform at its peak by delivering world-class technology and data solutions. Our work unlocks the potential of science. We optimise and revolutionise AstraZeneca by maximising efficiencies and finding new ways to drive productivity. From automation to data simplification. We're part of a global company that's investing in a bold digital strategy; to become a truly data-led enterprise that disrupts the entire industry.
Ready to make a meaningful impact? Apply now and join us in our mission to develop life-changing medicines.
