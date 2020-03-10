IT Professional - Nauraiz Travels - Datajobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Nauraiz Travels

Nauraiz Travels / Datajobb / Göteborg2020-03-10Nauraiz Travels is Transport company which founded in 2016 and now become partner of EU Leading Transport company. Have clientsall over the Sweden and norway. Nauraiz Travels is Transport company which founded in 2016 and now become partner of EU Leading Transport company. Have clientsall over the Sweden and norway. Typically includes designing and programming system-level software( operating systems, database systems, embedded systems).Understanding of how both software and hardware function. The work can involve talking to clients and colleagues to assess and definewhat solution or system is needed, which means there's a lot of interaction as well as full-on technical work.It also investigate and analyse business problems and then design information systems that provide a feasible solution, typically inresponse to requests from their business partner or a customer.2020-03-10Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-05-05Nauraiz TravelsBergsgårdsgärdet 36 Lgh 110242432 Angered5141315