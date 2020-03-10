IT Professional - Nauraiz Travels - Datajobb i Göteborg
IT Professional
Nauraiz Travels / Datajobb / Göteborg
2020-03-10
Nauraiz Travels is Transport company which founded in 2016 and now become partner of EU Leading Transport company. Have clients
all over the Sweden and norway. Nauraiz Travels is Transport company which founded in 2016 and now become partner of EU Leading Transport company. Have clients
all over the Sweden and norway. Typically includes designing and programming system-level software( operating systems, database systems, embedded systems).
Understanding of how both software and hardware function. The work can involve talking to clients and colleagues to assess and define
what solution or system is needed, which means there's a lot of interaction as well as full-on technical work.
It also investigate and analyse business problems and then design information systems that provide a feasible solution, typically in
response to requests from their business partner or a customer.
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-10
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-05-05
Adress
Nauraiz Travels
Bergsgårdsgärdet 36 Lgh 1102
42432 Angered
Jobbnummer
5141315
