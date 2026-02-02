IT Product Owner - Product Information Systems, Lund
2026-02-02
Are you a driven leader with experience in guiding agile system development teams and fostering collaboration with stakeholders and networks? We're seeking an IT Product Owner to join our team in Lund. Apply now!
Who is your future team?
Axis is transforming from a hardware-centric company to a solution- and service-oriented one. Our Information Systems department is crucial to this transition, developing cutting-edge, cross-functional solutions that integrate various departments. Here you'll collaborate with system developers, test engineers, and IT product owners in an open and dynamic work environment. We seek talented individuals who share our vision and values to join our team.
What you'll do here as IT Product Owner?
We are looking for an experienced IT Product Owner to lead our Product Information Systems domain. In this role, you will drive a team of backend and frontend developers, translating business needs into technical solutions that support our company-wide transformation. As Product Owner, you'll bridge the gap between business stakeholders and technical teams, ensuring our product information systems deliver maximum value and support Axis's evolution.
Key Responsibilities
* Own and manage the product backlog for Product Information Systems, prioritizing features based on business value and strategic alignment.
* Collaborate closely with a team of mainly backend, but also frontend, developers to deliver high-quality, scalable solutions.
* Act as the primary liaison between business stakeholders and the development team.
* Define clear product vision, roadmap, and success metrics.
* Facilitate agile ceremonies and maintain development momentum.
* Ensure cross-functional integration with other departments and systems across Axis.
* Make data-driven decisions to continuously improve product performance and user satisfaction.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We think you have:
* Proven experience as a Product Owner or similar role in IT/software development.
* Strong understanding of both frontend and backend development.
* Ability to grasp technical trade-offs and architectural decisions, including evaluating technical debt vs. feature delivery.
* Experience with product information management systems or similar enterprise solutions.
* Solid grasp of agile methodologies (Scrum, SAFe, or similar).
* Excellent stakeholder management, communication, negotiation, and conflict resolution skills.
* Ability to translate complex business requirements into clear technical specifications.
* Experience leading distributed/virtual teams and fostering collaboration across organizational boundaries.
* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Stefan Liljestrand, Recruiting Manager of Product Information Services, on +46 46 272 1800. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so don't delay!
