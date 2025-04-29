IT Product Architect

About the Opportunity

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated DevOps Engineer to join our dynamic team. As a DevOps Engineer, you will play a key role in enhancing the stability, efficiency, and overall performance of our Core network infrastructure. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in Juniper networking, with expertise in Routing, MPLS, DC-LAN/VXLAN. In addition, the candidate must possess a deep understanding of on-premises network infrastructure and proficiency in incident handling and change implementation. Experience with NW automation with Ansible and Python is a significant plus.

The ICT DevOps Engineer works closely with business to understand stakeholder requirements and are involved in the full life cycle of a product.

Typical Interfaces
• Product Area
• Business

What You Will Do

• Design, Implement and manage Core network solutions in Data Center and Ericsson sites.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure the stability, performance, and efficiency of our network infrastructure.
• Implement incident handling procedures for Core network environments, respond promptly to incidents.
• Lead change implementation processes, ensuring smooth transitions in Core network environments.
• Plan and implement customer request for routing and port configuration to deliver connectivity to Core network environment.
• Implement and Optimize IAC practices, ensuring the automation and scalability of network configuration across Core network environments.
• Act in accordance with the agile methodology principles.

The Skills You Bring

• Minimum of 5 years of experience in Networking.
• Proven experience in MPLS, Routing and VXLAN, with focus on Juniper routers and switches.
• Strong understanding of Core network infrastructure and DC-LAN solutions.
• Hands-on experience with Incident handling and change implementation in Core network environments.
• Knowledge of Linux platforms and Kubernetes cloud native platforms.
• Understanding of Network Automation with Ansible and Python will be an added advantage.
• Relevant certifications (JNCIA) would be an added advantage.
Behavioral Competences
• Working with people
• Relating and Networking
• Adapting and responding to change
• Analytical Thinking
• Creating and Innovating
• Delivers Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
• Planning and Organizing

