IT Process Owner for the Software Development Process
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Process Owner for the Software Development process. In this role, you will take full end-to-end accountability for bringing one of the bank's most important IT processes to the next level, ensuring it is strategically designed, effectively implemented, and continuously improved to operate at scale across the entire organization.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Drive large-scale process implementation, continuous improvement and adoption, working closely with IT and business stakeholders.
Ensure the process delivers real, measurable outcomes in terms of quality, risk reduction, compliance and efficiency.
Act as Agile Product Owner for the IT Process Manager team, managing backlog, priorities, and delivery.
Define and execute a clear roadmap for process development, aligned with strategic goals and regulatory requirements.
Identify and lead through opportunities to use AI and automation to improve processes.
Work hands-on with IT delivery teams to ensure the process is practical, usable, and embedded in daily work.
Lead cross-functional initiatives to improve flow, reduce bottlenecks, and strengthen controls.
Represent the process in internal audits, inspections and forums.
Ensure effective integration and alignment with related IT and business processes.
What is needed in this role:
Proven experience as a Process Owner or similar role, delivering end-to-end ownership of processes at scale in international organizations.
Demonstrated track record of driving implementation, adoption, and measurable business outcomes (not only designing processes).
Proven experience working with AI solutions and working with making AI solution available in new processes.
Strong ownership mindset and accountability — focused on outcomes over deliverables.
Solid experience with process governance, controls, and regulatory/compliance environments.
Experience working in or with Agile setups, ideally in an Agile Product Owner or similar capacity.
Ability to influence, challenge, and align stakeholders across multiple teams, functions, and seniority levels.
Strong communication and storytelling skills, able to simplify complexity and create clarity.
Experience defining and managing roadmaps, backlogs, and priorities in a structured way.
Analytical mindset, with experience in defining KPIs, metrics, and performance tracking.
Proven ability to lead change, work independently, and inspire others in a complex environment.
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
in addition, you will act as Agile Product Owner (APO) for a team of IT Process Managers. You will set the vision, define priorities, and manage structure roadmap and backlog, ensuring consistent and predictable delivery of process improvements, controls, and compliance measures. If you have experience in governing software development with latest (AI) tools, thrive in complex environments, enjoy driving cross-functional changes, and are passionate about making processes truly work in practice, not just in theory, this is the role for you.
As a manager, my focus is to support and empower both individuals and the team. I aim to create an environment where you can take ownership, grow, and make a real impact — with the right support, trust, and tools to do your best work." Ekaterina Shabanova, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 10.08.2026.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Ekaterina Shabanova +46 730528996
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome.
#LI-MA1
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-27376-19229". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9998201