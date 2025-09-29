IT Process Owner - Bring Structure and Clarity to Aimo IT
2025-09-29
By continuing to think innovatively and always putting people's needs first, we believe we can make a real difference. As the leading mobility partner in the Nordic region, we are constantly developing new solutions that make everyday life simpler and more sustainable. We are Aimo.
About the jobAimo is moving from a decentralized way of working towards a more structured and scalable IT environment. We are now looking for an IT Process Owner - a key role in shaping how we work across teams and functions.
You will own, implement, and maintain IT processes that bring order and predictability into a complex environment. Today, much of our work is solved on an ad-hoc basis. Tomorrow, with your expertise, we will have clear frameworks that enable efficiency, scalability, and fairness for everyone.
Define, implement, and maintain IT processes across the organization.
Drive adoption and ensure processes are followed and continuously improved.
Work closely with product owners, developers, and system architects to align needs and frameworks.
Balance pragmatism and structure - knowing when to standardize and when to adapt.
Build trust and buy-in from stakeholders, ensuring processes become part of how we work.
About you
You are experienced in leading IT process improvements in complex organizations. You know how to balance frameworks with pragmatism, and you're trusted because you combine technical know-how with credibility and influence.
Solid experience with ITIL (Foundation minimum, certification preferred).
Proven track record of driving IT process adoption in cross-team environments.
Ability to explain the value of structure and processes to stakeholders with different levels of buy-in.
Strong collaboration skills - building trust while driving change.
Pragmatic mindset: focusing on what brings impact, not bureaucracy.
Nice-to-have: Experience with PM3, Atlassian tools, or license management.
About us
With more than 50 years of experience in parking services and pioneering knowledge in car sharing, we are shaping the future of mobility. We are building comprehensive charging infrastructure for electric cars, creating efficient mobility hubs, launching new digital services, and continuously expanding our fleet of electric vehicles.
Our goal is clear: to make life easier for our customers while promoting sustainable mobility. To achieve this, we have created an ecosystem of smart and sustainable solutions - covering everything from parking and car sharing to charging and environmentally friendly mobility hubs.
Part of the Sumitomo GroupAimo is owned by Sumitomo Corporation - a global investment company and member of the Sumitomo Group. With extensive experience in long-term investments and successful business partnerships, Sumitomo is ranked in the Fortune Global 500. Their ambition is to continuously create new value and contribute positively to society - a vision we share and bring to life every day. Ersättning
